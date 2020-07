Calendar | Westerville July/August 2020

Dates and events are subject to change. Check with event organizers before attending.

July 1-22

Family Concert Series

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Alum Creek Amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.visitwesterville.org

July 2

Midwest Mystery Author Panel (Livestream) – Westerville Public Library

6:30-8 p.m., www.westervillelibrary.org

July 4

Westerville Rotary Independence Day Celebration

5K run/walk, 8 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Spring Rd.

Parade, 1 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State St.

Entertainment, 4 p.m., Westerville Sports Complex

Fireworks, 10 p.m., near Westerville Sports Complex, www.visitwesterville.org

Stephen Troutner

July 4-Aug. 29

Uptown Westerville Saturday Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-Noon, 21 S. State St., www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

July 5-Aug. 23

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Sundays, 6:30 p.m., Alum Creek Park Amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.visitwesterville.org

July 7

Welcome to Margaritaville – a Tribute to Jimmy Buffett

11 a.m., Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., www.visitwesterville.org

July 10

Food Preservation 101: Freezing Fruits and Vegetables Webinar

10-10:45 a.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

July 11-12

The Westerville Music & Arts Festival is going virtual!

For more information, check out updates at www.westervillechamber.com!

July 11

Westerville Jazz Series – 480East with NexLevel

6 p.m., Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., www.visitwesterville.org

July 17

Food Preservation: Dehydration Webinar

10-10:45 a.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

July 18

Westerville Jazz Series – The Sax Pack

6 p.m., Alum Creek Amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.visitwesterville.org

July 19 | CANCELED

WesterFlora – Westerville Garden Club’s Annual Garden Tour

www.westerflora.com

July 20

Surviving Sexual Abuse: Author Cathy Struder Webinar

7-8 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

July 24 | CANCELED

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: World Bazaar

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, 1 N. State St., www.visitwesterville.org

July 26

Virtual Zoom Duck Derby

8:30-9:30 a.m., www.duckrace.com

July 26 | CANCELED

Tapestry of a Town – Westerville Habitat Partnership

www.westervillehabitat.org

July 30

Curtain Players Theater opening of Fireflies

8 p.m., Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd., www.curtainplayers.org

Aug. 1

Lifeline Christian Mission – Meal Pack to Fight Food Insecurity

9 a.m., 921 Eastwind Dr., Ste. 104, www.lifeline.org

Aug. 7

Color Me Calm for Seniors

1 p.m., Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Aug. 14

American Red Cross: Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Aug. 15

Bull Run presented by Merrill Lynch

Going virtual this year! See website for details. www.visitwesterville.org

Aug. 22

Walls Build – Westerville Habitat Partnership

8 a.m., The Point at Otterbein University, 60 Collegeview Rd., www.westervillehabitat.org

Aug. 26

Fun at the Farmers Market

3-6 p.m., Uptown Westerville Farmers Market, intersection of North State Street and East Home Street, www.westervillelibrary.org

Aug. 28 | CANCELED

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Dog Days of Summer

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, 1 N. State St., www.visitwesterville.org