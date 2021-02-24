Bookmarks | Westerville March/April 2021

Recommended reads from Annemarie Carlson, Youth Services Librarian.

Our Favorite Day of the Year

By A.E. Ali (picture book)

New kindergarteners share their family traditions with their class, celebrating Eid al-Fitr, Rosh Hashanah, Christmas and Pi Day.

Going on a Field Trip

By C.L. Reid (reader)

Emma’s class is going on a field trip to the American History Museum! Emma is thrilled, but will she be able to keep up with the excitement while needing to follow around her ASL interpreter?

This is Your Time

By Ruby Bridges (juvenile biography)

Ruby Bridges reflects on her childhood as the first African American student integrated into an all-white elementary school. Through photographs, she juxtaposes her experiences with today’s Black Lives Matter movement.

Mindy Kim, Class President

By Lyla Lee (first chapter)

Mindy is running for class president! Everyone loves her platform (kindness and snacks), but Mindy isn’t so sure about giving a speech. Standing in front of her classmates feels scary – can Mindy overcome her fears?

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu Chrusciel, Adult Services Librarian

Lincoln’s Mentors: The Education of a Leader

By Michael J. Gerhardt Discover the mentors who inspired Abraham Lincoln to achieve greatness. Lincoln learned valuable lessons from leadership to speechwriting from the likes of Andrew Jackson and Henry Clay, among others.

Reading, Writing, and Racism: Disrupting Whiteness in Teacher Education and in

the Classroom

By Bree Picower

A transformative guide for teachers on how to teach about race in the classroom. Picower illustrates how a teacher’s ideology of race molds how they teach about race and racial issues.

A

Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door: The Dismantling of Public Education and the Future of School

By Jack Schneider and Jennifer Berkshire

A scholarly look at our public education system and those that are seeking to disrupt it. This book also looks to the future to see how current policies will rewrite America’s public schools.

Learning by Heart: An Unconventional Education

By Tony Wagner

