Westerville Bookmarks | September/October 2022

Admissions: A Memoir of Surviving Boarding School by Kendra James (Nonfiction)

James was the first African American legacy student at The Taft School. Fast forward to the present, where her job as an admissions officer specializing in diversity recruitment makes her reflect on her own educational experience.

Learning America: One Woman’s Fight for Educational Justice for Refugee Children by Luma Mufleh (Nonfiction)

Mufleh is the founder of Fugees Family, with schools in Ohio and Georgia, bringing educational equity to refugee resettlement communities across America.

Our Class: Trauma and Transformation in an American Prison by Chris Hedges (Nonfiction)

This memoir takes readers into the lives of men in a New Jersey prison who were all but destined to become incarcerated because of their impoverished and dangerous childhoods and shows why criminal justice reform is so essential.

The Child is the Teacher: A Life of Maria Montessori by Cristina De Stefano (Biography)

Maria grew up in Italy and was inspired by the work being done with children from the slums of the San Lorenzo neighborhood. She is the creator of the Montessori method for teaching children.

The Moonlight School by Suzanne Woods Fisher (Fiction)

In 1911, Lucy Wilson arrives in Rowan County, KY to work for the superintendent of education. When Lucy is sent into the hills to act as scribe for the mountain people, she is repelled by the primitive conditions and intellectual poverty she encounters.

Chill, Chomp, Chill! by Chris Ayala-Kronos (Picture Book)

Chomp is a dinosaur with absolutely zero chill. He stomps, he roars and he chomps. When Chomp uses his mantra Chill, Chomp, Chill, and counts to five, he learns to turn his anger around and be a good friend.

Cece Loves Science: Push and Pull by Kimberly Derting and Shelli R. Johannes (Reader)

Teacher Ms. Curie has tasked Cece and her friends with creating a machine using the forces of push and pull to dispense a treat to Cece's dog Einstein. Will they be able to pull it off?

How to Survive Middle School: Math, A Do-It-Yourself Study Guide by Concetta Ortiz (Juvenile Nonfiction)

Beat the middle school math blues with this guidebook that helps to explain those tricky math concepts in vibrant graphics and easily understandable text.

Sadiq and the Big Election by Siman Nuurali (First Chapter)

Somali American third-grader Sadiq is excited about the upcoming election for student government. When he makes up his mind to run, he finds out his good friend is running for the same position. Will this ruin their friendship?

Spy School The Graphic Novel by Stuart Gibbs (Juvenile Graphic Novel)

Ben Ripley is an awkward middle schooler with dreams of becoming a secret agent. After receiving a special invite to a new school, Ben is ecstatic to discover that it is a front for a junior CIA training academy! Great for Dog Man and Lunch Lady fans!