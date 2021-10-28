Westerville Bookmarks| Novemeber/December 2021

Recommended Reads from Alexx Burris, Youth Services Librarian

A Winter Walk in the City

By Cathy Goldberg Fishman

Discover the delights of a variety of holidays while practicing your counting. A beautifully illustrated celebration of different winter holidays that will warm your heart.

Pearl and Squirrel Give Thanks

By Cassie and Ryan Ehrenberg

Pearl and Squirrel discover the meaning of the word “thankful” through their adventures in their town on Thanksgiving day. From jump ropes to new friends, Pearl and Squirrel will remind you about the little things in life that make each day great.

A World of Cookies for Santa

By M.E. Furman

Learn about all the delicious treats that are left for Santa around the globe! From Australia to Poland, readers will find something that connects them to someone across the world. Contains several fun recipes for the family.

One Way or Another

By Kara McDowell

When Paige is given two choices for her Christmas vacation, she is absolutely frozen! Instead of making a decision, her life splits into two realities! Follow Paige through New York and the mountains as she discovers the importance of choice and self-discovery.

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Tables & Spreads: A Go-To Guide for Beautiful Snacks, Intimate Gatherings, and Inviting Feasts

By Shelly Westerhausen Worcel with Wyatt Worcel

Learn how to make an inviting table spread for any occasion from Shelly Westerhausen Worcel, of the blog Vegetarian ‘Ventures. Readers will enjoy 60 easy-to-prepare recipes with themed spreads such as Ladies Night Lettuce Wraps.

Lovely Little Hand Embroidery: Projects for Holidays & Every Day

By Shirley Hudson

Celebrate the holiday season with 30 hand embroidery projects. From modern mug rugs to vintage-inspired pillows, readers will delight in these hand-stitched creations.

In a Holidaze

By Christina Lauren

Meet Maelyn Jones, she lives with her parents, hates her job, and has just made a romantic blunder. Mae makes a plea to the universe to show her happiness, and a sudden car crash sends her into a holiday time loop.

Christmas Promise

By Richard Paul Evans

A story of two identical sisters and a father’s deathbed promise of forgiveness between both. When one sister is tragically killed in a car accident, the other is left behind to fulfill a lifelong wish.