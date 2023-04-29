Westerville Bookmarks | May/June 2023

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

The Body Liberation Project: How Understanding Racism and Diet Culture Helps Cultivate Joy and Build Collective Freedom

by Chrissy King (Non-fiction)

This book is about finding actual freedom in our bodies by discovering strength and aspects of fitness, movement and eating that work for YOU.

The Spark Factor: The Secret to Supercharging Energy, Becoming Resilient, and Feeling Better Than Ever

by Molly Maloof (Non-fiction)

Molly Maloof, MD, shares a program uniquely tailored to the biology of women – a plan that targets the mitochondria, the power source of the cells.

The Complete Small Plates Cookbook: 300+ Shareable Tapas, Meze, Bar Snacks, Dumplings, Salads, and More

by America’s Test Kitchen (Non-fiction)

This complete guide to the wonderfully diverse world of small plates offers practical ways to make spreads that can be sumptuous or streamlined.

The Creative Vegetable Gardener: 60 Ways to Cultivate Joy, Playfulness, and Beauty Along with a Bounty of Food

by Kelly Smith Trimble (Non-fiction)

Lifestyle editor and master gardener Kelly Smith Trimble encourages readers to widen their focus, be playful and imagine a vegetable garden that reflects their own unique aesthetic and offers a meditative sanctuary as well as a source of fresh, homegrown food.

Dinner With the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House

by Alex Prud’homme (Non-fiction)

Alex Prud’homme takes us to the dining tables of the White House to look at what the presidents chose to eat, how the food was prepared and by whom, and the context in which the meals were served, making clear that every one of these details speaks volumes about both the individual president and the country he presided over.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Librarian

Saturday at the Food Pantry

by Diane O’Neill (Picture Book)

Molly and her mom find themselves to be two of the 35 to 50 million people per year who face food insecurity. With empathy, O’Neill weaves a story that shows how the food pantry and its community can support people who “need a little help sometimes.”

Logan’s Greenhouse

by JaNay Brown-Wood (Picture Book)

Logan is getting ready for a pet playdate. He knows he wants to serve carrots and tries to find them in the greenhouse. Can you help Logan identify the different vegetables he pulls from the soil in the greenhouse?

Bugs for Breakfast: How Eating Insects Could Help Save the Planet

by Mary Boone (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Mary Boone makes the case for entomophagy (the practice of eating bugs) and describes how insects provide high levels of nutrition with minimal impact on the environment.

A Morning with Grandpa

by Sylvia Liu (Picture Book)

In this sweet intergenerational story, Mei Mei wants to learn about the tai chi poses her gong gong (grandpa) is doing, and Mei Mei shows him the yoga poses she learns at school. Together, they find joy in trying new things.

Pretend Soup and Other Real Recipes

by Mollie Katzen and Ann Henderson (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Molly Katzen, famous for The Moosewood Cookbook, writes recipes that make preschoolers the star of the kitchen. Adults are given guidance on how they can assist their little chefs in the kitchen. Easy recipes, written with both visuals and text, make for a sumptuous cookbook.

Foodie Faces

by Bill and Claire Wurtzel (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Children will feast on the funny and emotive faces in this book. Encourage your child to create their own versions of foodie faces using a healthy dose of fruit, vegetables and whole grains. Who knows? They may be inspired to try some of these foods.