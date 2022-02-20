Westerville Bookmarks | March/April 2022

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

The School for Good Mothers

by Jessamine Chan (Fiction)

A debut novel about a reform school where inept parents are reeducated about parenting using robot children with artificial intelligence. Thirty-nine-year-old mother Frida Liu loses custody of her 18-month-old daughter and is sent to this school for one year. If one doesn’t pass all the school’s tests, parental custody will be taken away forever.

Parent Up: Inspire Your Child to Be Their Best Self

by Kelly Rippon (Non-fiction)

Kelly Rippon, mother of Olympic gold medalist ice skater Adam Rippon, shares 10 types of influence, from optimism to loyalty, that can help to be the best parent. Learn what this mother of six did to raise her own super achievers.

The Delish Kids (Super-Awesome, Crazy-Fun, Best-Ever) Cookbook

by Joanna Saltz (Non-fiction)

Brought to you by the editors of Delish magazine, peruse more than 100 easy-to-follow recipes for young cooks ages 8 to 12 years old. Recipes include English muffin pizzas, Perfect Fudgy Brownies and zucchini tots.

How to Tell Stories to Children

by Silke Rose West & Joseph Sarosy (Non-fiction)

A storytelling tool for parents to help create a stronger bond with their children. This book uses practical advice, prompts and science to enhance connections between parents and offspring.

Recommended Reads from Alexx Burris, Youth Services Librarian

Global Baby Playtime

by Maya Ajmera (Board Book)

Babies all around the world share the way they play in the newest addition to the Global Babies series. Super sweet for any young one!

Big Feelings

by Alexandra Penfold (Picture Book)

Learn about overcoming challenges, facing big feelings and kindness in this diverse and bright book. A wonderful reminder that no one is alone.

Kids Who Are Changing the World

by Sheila Sweeny Higginson (Non-fiction)

See how four kids who are just like you are changing the world around them through technology, activism and friendship.

Paper Girls

by Brian K. Vaughan (Teen Graphic Novel)

Stranger Things meets time travel in this ’80s-themed adventure about four newspaper delivery girls and their quest to save the world. Soon to be an Amazon series.