Westerville Bookmarks | July/August 2022

Recommended Reads by Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Loving Edie: How a Dog Afraid of Everything Taught Me to Be Brave

by Meredith May (Nonfiction)

Edie is an unusually anxious dog. She cowers around most people, and the slightest noise sends her into a frenzy. Edie’s owner, May, shares her unforgettable journey with the pup. From treating Edie with CBD gummies to visiting a dog medium, May shows just how far she’s willing to go to save her dog.

The Story of Your Dog: A Straightforward Guide to a Complicated Animal

by Brandon McMillan (Nonfiction)

Brandon McMillan breaks down why your dog acts the way he does so you can train better and easier, with fewer missteps and miscommunications, and bond in ways you never thought possible. It’s an invitation to get to know the sometimes frustrating but always incredible dog at the other end of the leash.

Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life With 600 Rescue Animals

by Laura Zaleski (Nonfiction)

In 2001, Laura Zaleski established the Funny Farm Animal Rescue outside Mays Landing, New Jersey. Zaleski’s story is one of promises kept, dreams fulfilled, and animals lost and found. It’s the story of Laura’s mother Annie, who fled a nightmarish marriage with few skills, no money and no resources, dragging three kids behind her, and accumulating hundreds of cast-off animals on the way.

The Marlow Murder Club

by Robert Thorogood (Fiction)

Judith Potts is 77 years old and blissfully happy. She lives on her own in a faded mansion just outside Marlow. There’s no man in her life to tell her what to do or how much whiskey to drink. One evening, while out swimming in the Thames, Judith witnesses a brutal murder. The local police don’t believe her story, so she decides to investigate by herself. And, with some friends who offer help, she forms the Marlow Murder Club.

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot

by Marianne Cronin (Fiction)

Seventeen-year-old Lenni Pettersson has been told she’s dying. She lives on the terminal ward at the Glasgow Princess Royal Hospital. In an arts and crafts class, she meets Margot, an 83-year-old, purple-pajama-wearing, fruitcake-eating rebel. Their friendship blooms, and though their days are dwindling, both are determined to leave their mark on the world.

Recommended Reads from Sarah Simpson, Youth Services Librarian

Birdsong

by Julie Flett (Picture Book)

Katherena, a young Cree girl, makes a big move from the city to the countryside. She befriends her elderly neighbor, Agnes, and they bond over creating art and enjoying nature. As seasons turn, Agnes’ health fades but the impact of their friendship lives on in Katherena.

Bad Nana: Older Not Wiser

by Sophie Hann (First Chapter)

Most kids have very tame nanas – but not 7-and-¾-year-old Jeanie. Her Bad Nana wears bold red lipstick, has jet-black hair and a spicy attitude! Where Nana goes, mischief follows, and Jeanie is along for the ride in this chapter book for new readers.

Clean Getaway

by Nic Stone (Juvenile Fiction)

Eleven-year-old Scoob is about to have the trip of a lifetime, traveling across the country with his G’ma in her new RV. As they travel through the southern United States, Scoob’s eyes are opened to the injustices of the past and present for kids who look like him, and he gets much more than a lesson in history from G’ma on this impromptu adventure.

Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosion

by Stephen W. Martin (Picture Book)

Fluffy the cat is so cute she causes anyone who sees her to explode in a poof of glitter and fireworks. It’s a lonely life for Fluffy and she tries everything to make herself less cute, like getting a bad haircut – but it makes her even cuter! Isolating herself on a deserted island, she finds a best friend in an unlikely place and her cuteness finally meets its match.

My Furry Foster Family: Murray the Ferret

by Debbi Michiko Florence (First Chapter)

Tanako’s family takes care of homeless animals until they find their forever family. Their latest foster animal is a mischievous ferret named Murray who has a penchant for stealing and hiding household items. Tanako is worried that Murray’s bad habits may get in the way of his adoption.

The Trail

by Meika Hashimoto (Juvenile Fiction)

Best friends Toby and Lucas make a list of things to do the summer before middle school. When Lucas unexpectedly passes away, Toby makes it his mission to finish the list by hiking the Appalachian Trail from Velvet Rocks to Mount Katahdin. Quickly realizing he is underprepared for the arduous trail conditions, Toby finds saving grace in his new companion – a starving and abused dog he finds along the way.