Bookmarks | Westerville July/Aug. 2020

Charlie & Mouse

By Laurel Snyder (reader)

Brothers Charlie and Mouse spend a day using their imagination while going on familiar adventures.

The Haunted House Next Door

By Andres Miedoso (first chapter)

Andres’ house is haunted! There is only one person to call in his new town—the neighborhood supernatural expert, Desmond Cole.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

By Joe Ballarini (juvenile fiction)

Kelly thinks babysitting will be easy— until she loses her first kid to an actual monster-under-the bed. Suddenly Kelly is sent on a whirlwind rescue mission with an international society of fearless babysitters.

Monument 14

By Emmy Laybourne (teen fiction)

After a post-apocalyptic event, six high school students and a handful of young kids are trapped inside a superstore both awaiting rescue and desperately trying to stay alive.

Childfree by Choice: The Movement Redefining Family and Creating a New Age of

Independence

By Dr. Amy Blackstone

More than ever before, people are choosing not to have children. The author, a sociology professor, is one such person, and here she shares research into the phenomenon.

Grown and Flown: How to Support Your Teen, Stay Close as a Family, and Raise Independent Adults

By Lisa Heffernan and Mary Dell Harrington

Navigating the transition from childhood to adulthood can be a stressful and difficult situation. The authors offer advice on how to handle this phase in your child’s life.

How to Stop Losing Your Sh*t with Your Kids: A Practical Guide to Becoming a Calmer,

Happier Parent

By Carla Naumburg, Ph.D.

This warm, funny and accessible advice book from a clinical social worker offers advice to parents struggling not to blow up at their kids – so… all parents.

Late Bloomers: The Power of Patience in a World Obsessed with Early Achievement

By Rich Karlgaard If you, like the author, didn’t burst onto the scene of life with ambition, talent and passion, never fear. There’s a perfectly reasonable scientific explanation, and you can find it here.