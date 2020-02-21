Bookmarks | Westerville Jan./Feb. 2020

Yale Needs Women

By Anne Gardiner Perkins

In 1969, Yale University began admitting women for the first time. Learn about the pioneering women who took that first step and fought to make their experiences at Ivy League institutions equal to those of their male peers.

"You Can't Fire the Bad Ones!": And 18 Other Myths about Teachers, Teachers’ Unions,

and Public Education

By William Ayers

The authors evaluate common assumptions made about teachers’ unions and educators in America to encourage readers to rethink myths about public education.

T

he Fourth Education Revolution: Will Artificial Intelligence Liberate or Infantilise Humanity

By Anthony Seldon

Explore the ways artificial intelligence could impact the future of education for better or worse and how it could help solve problems inherent to an educational system stuck in the 20th century.

How to College: What to Know Before You Go (and When You're There)

By Andrea Malkin Brenner and Lara Hope Schwartz

Learn key tips and tricks to help you or your college bound student transition from high school to college in order to ease stress and ensure a return their second year.

Recommended Reads from Annamarie Carlson, Youth Services Librarian

Lola Goes to School

By Anna McQuinn (picture book)

Lola starts a new adventure on her first day of school while meeting new friends and trying new games and activities.

Fergus and Zeke at the Science Fair

By Kate Messner (reader)

Fergus and Zeke love being class pets, spending each day doing everything the students do. When it is time for the science fair, they have the perfect idea—they can train a student to give them treats!

The Amazing Life of Azaleah Lane

By Nikki Shannon Smith

Azaleah is thrilled to make a diorama of her favorite animal exhibit from her school’s field trip. But her sister keeps distracting her, and the two are soon solving the case of the missing stuffed frog.

Other Words for Home

By Jasmine Warga (juvenile fiction)

Jude and her mother move to Cincinnati to escape violence in their Syrian hometown. In addition to worrying about her family back home, Jude has to adjust to a new language, new school, and new friends.

Click

By Kayla Miller (juvenile graphic novel)

Everyone is excited for the new school talent show—everyone except Olive. All of Olive’s friends have already formed groups, but Olive cannot come up with ideas for her own unique act.

Back to School: A Global Journey

By Maya Ajmera (juvenile nonfiction)

Follow the lives of kids around the world as they share their educational experiences. Learn about their modes of transportation, the size of their classes, and the activities in an average school day.

Sesame Street Ready for School: A Parent’s Guide to Playful Learning for Children

Ages 2 to 5By Rosemarie T. Truglio (parent-teacher)

Discover a variety of play-based activities focused on preparing preschoolers for school, written by the research-team behind Sesame Street.

With the Fire on High

By Elizabeth Acevedo (teen fiction)

Emoni has persevered through every challenge life has thrown at her, including having a daughter her freshman year of high school. Emoni dreams of pursuing her ultimate goal—working as a chef after graduation.