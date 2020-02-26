April is Arts Month | artistic kids, tweens and teens

Can you imagine reaching into a computer and pulling out whatever is on the screen? For example, what if you could Google puppies, reach in and suddenly you’re holding one? Now, what if this transformed your arms into pixelated skin. Now what? Is the pixelated skin worth endless amounts of adorable internet puppies?

It may seem wild, but it’s actually the plot to Daria Lesmerises’ original piece, Pixels. The young student submitted her work for the 2019 Celebrate the Arts Writing Contest in the 6-8 grade category and won first place.

Daria is just one of many talented sixth through eight grade entrants, including her older sister, Kyra Lesmerises. The event, held by the Arts Council of Westerville, Westerville Public Library and the ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion, highlights hundreds of writers in the community.

Still, this is just one event that celebrates April is Arts Month in Westerville.

Throughout April, the community showcases different mediums and artists of all ages, especially kids as they grow into their creative talents.

A Powerful Pen

Daria Lesmerises took home gold in her age group in 2019.

In 2007, the Arts Council of Westerville felt something was missing in April is Arts Month.

“Our mission is to appreciate all of the arts, so in addition to visual artists – painters and those types of talents – we wanted to encourage and highlight writers in the spotlight,” says Linda Wilkins, chairperson for the Creative Writing Contest and past president of the Arts Council of Westerville.

Now entering its 14th year, the Creative Writing Contest is divided into five age groups and about 300 artists submit entries – approximately 200 are K-12 students. Topics range from fantasy to historical, cover themes ranging from depression to compassion, and highlight pets, hobbies, travel, nature, and more.

All participants receive an invaluable award – becoming a published author in a book that showcases all submitted work. In 2019, the winners’ publication came in at 232 pages. Winners also get the chance to perform a reading of their work at the awards reception.

Kyra Lesmerises won her age group in 2015 and previously in 2013.

“I think that children appreciate the opportunity to be in the spotlight and to have their individual works respected, honored and remarked upon,” Wilkins says. “You would not believe the pride that each of these writers brings.”

Now 16 years old, Kyra has participated in the Creative Writing Contest since first grade. The young writer creates fictional short stories and took home the gold in 2013 for Boys are Aliens and again in 2015 for Barbie Doll Factory. She says flipping through the book and seeing her work in print is her favorite part.

“Even if I didn’t win, it’s always a nice feeling to read your work in a published book along with other people’s work,” she says. “There is no con to submitting; it’s just another outlet to let your ideas and creativity shine.”

Like her older sister, Daria started participating in the writing contest in first grade and also finds joy in fictional stories. Now 12 years old, she has always placed in the contest but is still ecstatic about her first-ever win last year.

“I was really proud of myself since this was one of the years where I wrote the story early on instead of procrastinating. It paid off, so I was super excited,” she says. “If you’re really competitive like me, this contest really makes you push your writing abilities so you can do your best.”

In the end, Kyra and Daria say winning is still just a perk.

“It’s always interesting to see what other people wrote about and get new ideas,” Kyra says.

“My favorite part of participating is, of course, the writing part because I love writing,” Daria says.

2020 Celebrate the Arts Writing Contest Reception Congratulate the winners and listen to original works at the Westerville Public Library on Sunday, April 26. All winners along with its respective second, third and honorary mention winners will receive a copy of the book Celebrate the Arts Writing Contests 2020, which features all submissions. Additional copies are available at the library. Grades K-5 | 2 p.m.

Grades 6-adults | 3 p.m.

Showcasing Visual Arts

You can’t celebrate April is Arts Month and not without showcasing paintings, drawings and the like.

Sponsored by the Arts Council of Westerville, student artwork will soon fill the walls of the newly remodeled Westerville Community Center. Art teachers from Westerville City Schools collect exemplary works from students for the six-week showcase – the first three weeks dedicated to elementary students and the later weeks for middle and high school students.

Amy Roush, an art teacher at Westerville South High School, says the exhibit ignites inspiration and boosts creative confidence, especially for young artists.

“The younger kids also seeing the art – we’ve had discussions on whether middle school and high school should be together – but it gives them inspiration for what they want to do,” Roush says. “My kids whose art is chosen to put into the show, they are absolutely thrilled. They bring their parents and they bring their friends.”

Since the venue can’t accommodate for much 3-D work – Roush says she’d love to see a community art center in Westerville – most of the works are paintings, photographs, drawings and mixed media.

Roush says displaying artwork by students is vital to their creative development.

“I just think part of the process is seeing your work displayed,” she says. “Sometimes it makes you see things and appreciate things you didn’t see or appreciate when you’re in the studio. The natural feedback you get from others, it’s a self-esteem boost. It’s an accomplishment to be chosen and that’s wonderful for high school kids or anybody.”

2020 Westerville City Schools Art Show Enjoy dozens of original works at the Westerville Community Center during April is Arts Month. The Elementary Show will host a reception alongside the exhibit on April 19 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Elementary Show | March 30-April 19.

Secondary Show | April 20-May 2

More Ways to Celebrate

The writing contest and student art shows aren’t the only kids focused activities during April is Arts Month. Visit Westerville will present Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday Spring into the Arts on April 24.

Apart from street vendors, food carts, live entertainment and shopping – as if that’s not enough – the Arts Council of Westerville will once again host art-related activities for children, tweens and teens.

Go on an artistic journey with Passport to the Arts. Kids will travel from booth to booth to participate in performing arts, create visual arts, explore musical instruments and more.

Enjoy artwork by students from local elementary schools.

Kids or entire families can get creative with their own art project. Past activities include dropping colorful paints on a spinning clay tile and working the pottery wheel.

“It’s like any education; if you learn about art at a young age, you come to appreciate it and it’s part of you for the rest of your life,” says John Camron, past president and member of the Arts Council of Westerville. “The enjoyment of art and the participation in art should be lifelong.”

Keep your eyes peeled for the Arts Council of Westerville at every 4th Friday for 2020. Camron says a lot of the artwork created during the event is kept, incorporated d into a unified piece and goes on display late in the year.

Lydia Freudenberg is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.