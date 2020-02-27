Angie Scheu brings conservation to Westerville

A variety of things can lead us down a particular path. But what was the catalyst? What sparks the reaction that fuels someone to make a change?

Angie Scheu recalls attending a book fair with some friends in elementary school. While browsing, Scheu discovered 50 Ways Kids Can Save the Earth. Her friends questioned why she would ever want to read something like it, but she did – cover to cover.

Now the owner of Green Haven Living, a Westerville home furnishings and shop that focuses on sustainability and wildlife conservation, Scheu continues her work in environmentalism even years after finding that childhood book. The business is a perfect platform to educate others about the impact they can have on the world by going green. Green Haven Living is a member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council, a nationwide group of businesses that aims to help companies reduce negative environmental impact.

“A lot of my direct efforts come in explaining to customers what these companies are doing as an example of having a choice in purchasing,” says Scheu. “They can either purchase something that’s made in a very unconscious way or something that is much more responsible, minimally impactful and contributes to some type of cause.”

“It’s really being more mindful of how you’re consuming, what you’re consuming, what it’s made of, where it came from." - Angie Scheu

Scheu is a member of Sustainable Westerville and Simply Living, both central Ohio conservation organizations. She also works closely with the Ohio Wildlife Center, which she fundraises for. With so much innovation and new ideas developing in sustainability, Scheu is grateful to have had so much support from her community and her family. Her husband and two daughters are always more than willing to lend a helping hand in her advocating duties.

“(My daughters) definitely want to help,” Scheu says. “They’re here a lot on the weekend, coming in and helping me with the store and events.”

Moving forward, Scheu wants to better understand and familiarize herself with the needs of the community. Being environmentally conscious can be a difficult long-term plan, but Scheu believes anyone is capable of making the choice to do more – especially Westerville.

“I think a lot of it comes down to consumption. We are people. People are going to consume by nature,” says Scheu. “It’s really being more mindful of how you’re consuming, what you’re consuming, what it’s made of, where it came from, who made it and at what cost. It’s a choice. A choice to shop more consciously and locally. That alone is a much smaller footprint.”

Angie Answers All

A Q&A about eco-friendly tips, tricks and advice

CityScene: How do you reuse items in your own home? Any DIY crafts that you've done to recycle old items?

Angie Scheu: I'm not very crafty, but I do love to garden! So, I've used old jars, cartons and containers for seeding veggies and other plants. We also reuse boxes and packaging for donations and shipping both at home and at the store. My husband and I strive to fix things that are broken rather than discard them as much as possible.

CS: You obviously love the outdoors - do you have a favorite Westerville nature spot?

AS: Inniswood has long been a favorite. We spent a lot of time there walking the trails through the woods when I was a kid. And, I absolutely love bringing my children to Inniswood any chance we get. Each Spring and Fall bring something new to experience there. It's been fun to watch the park change over the years. I never grow tired of watching – as my father-in-law so beautifully put it – “nature's TV.”

CS: What's one thing that surprised you when you were learning about sustainability?

AS: For me, learning about sustainability has been a very gradual thing over 30-plus years. I think one of the most surprising things about it was the misconception I had for a long time that it costs significantly more to live that kind of lifestyle (such as, purchasing organic food). It is really an umbrella term that influences so many aspects of our lives though -- what to buy, what to eat, what to wear, how we travel, how we work, etc. But I've realized most sustainable practices actually save money over the long term when you consider the trade-offs.

CS: What's your non-eco-friendly pet peeve?

AS: Without hesitation – that would be Styrofoam peanuts! Because I work in a retail store, I find it annoying that Styrofoam peanuts are still being used. They are dangerous to wildlife, messy, and there are far superior alternatives that are made from corn starch or sorghum.

CS: We know Keurigs and plastic Starbucks cups are bad for the environment - help us! How do you drink YOUR coffee to make sure it's sustainable?

AS: Coffee is definitely a non-negotiable! If you use a Keurig, there are K-cups you can purchase that are designed to be reusable. I use my Yeti any time I get my coffee on the go from Java Central, Espresso Air, or Starbucks. I don't have space for a coffee maker at the store, so filling up the Yeti easily gets me through the rest of my morning at work. As far as packaged coffee goes, I would recommend purchasing “bird-friendly” brands, which are from growers certified based on whether they grow organically, maintain habitat, etc.

CS: You strive for local products - what about local food? Do you have a favorite spot to get fresh Ohio produce?

AS: Absolutely. We love the Uptown Westerville Saturday Farmers' Market. At certain times of the year, we also take advantage of a local CSA service called Yellowbird Foodshed, which has previously delivered local produce boxes to our store on Friday evenings. It cuts down on our grocery shopping quite a bit. We hope to offer that local pick-up service through Yellowbird Foodshed again this Spring, so stay tuned.

CS: If you could challenge Westerville to one recycling challenge for the year of 2020 - what would it be?

AS: Recycling is just one facet of sustainability and a short-term solution. Instead of a recycling challenge, I would challenge Westerville (residents and businesses) with reducing its overall dependency on single-use plastic. This might mean reusing containers or where possible, bypassing them completely. A simple example could be to bring your own containers for taking home leftovers when you eat at a restaurant. Keep a few lidded Anchor Hocking storage dishes in the trunk of the car for those purposes. Every little bit helps!

