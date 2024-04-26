A glimpse into 1920s Westerville Car Culture

Whether you know it as State Route 3, State Street or Westerville Road, the 3-C Highway connects Ohioans through the three major C’s: Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

June 24, 1924 was a monumental day for Westerville as they celebrated

Expand Photos courtesy of Tamara Murray and Westerville History Museum

the opening of the highway. It wasn’t just a parade, but an all-day public celebration including events ranging from automobile shows to late-night movies. Accounts note nearly 10,000 Ohioans being in attendance and Westerville residents showed up in their nicest garb to celebrate.

The celebration brought people together in more ways than one. Hungry mouths gathered to dine at William’s Grill, where the first soda fountain was installed in the city. People sang together through an eight-song program that included hits such as “America,” “The Gang’s All Here!” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The highway was much more than a transportation route, it was also a boost to the Westerville economy. What began as a small village became a destination often traveled through on the way to popular Columbus events such as The Ohio State University football games.

If you’re ever looking to take a trip up north to see a musical at Playhouse Square or south to catch a Cincinnati Bengals game, consider driving on the historic lanes of the 3-C Highway. Somewhere along the way, you’ll be sure to run into another city full of rich history, just like Westerville.

Chevrolets, Cadillacs and Chryslers, oh my!

With a new highway in place, you couldn’t blame people for wanting to drive. Though Teslas and Tacomas are the cars of today, 100 years ago the 3-C Highway drivers were rolling in premium antique style.

Where you’d find Subarus now, these drivers would’ve likely been cruising down the new route in one of the more than two million Ford Model Ts sold in the United States that year.

To get a brand-new automobile in 1924, would cost about $400 for a basic model like the Model T. But, for old souls out there, a nostalgic 1924 Model T is sold nowadays for upwards of $20,000 apiece- without adding in maintenance and repair costs.

Antique and vintage car lovers alike agree that owning an older car comes with a certain level of maintenance. From tires to spark plugs, vintage automobiles have parts that are hard to come by in these modern times, as many manufacturers discontinued them alongside the cars.

And, while automobile cosmetics are important, monthly maintenance check-ups are integral to the drivability of any car standing idle for long periods. This includes oil changes, rotating tires, keeping the upholstery dust-free and occasionally running the engine.

Park in Style

Many enthusiasts will do what they can to keep their prized possessions in good shape, including constructing a perfect garage to store them.

The first step to creating an ideal vintage car garage is having plenty of space. Ample space between the car and any shelves or walls makes routine cleaning much easier, and you won’t have to worry about rogue paint cans falling and causing dents.

It’s common for vintage car collectors to install a dehumidification system in the garage to prevent aging or rust. Old tires get flat fast, so sneaking a few car jacks underneath them helps prolong their usability.

Once you’ve got the basics down, it may be time to upgrade your space. If you’re thinking about raising those ceilings, classic car enthusiasts are all about it. Average garage ceilings are about eight feet tall, but if you plan on installing a hydraulic lift to do some hands-on work underneath the car, ceilings of about 20-25 feet are required.

Believe it or not, classic car garages aren’t just about cars. Many of these automobile aficionados will go the extra mile to admire their cars by combining a living room space with their garage. Some keep it to the first floor, while others expand upwards for their dream “Man Cave.” It’s common for these garages to have old signs on the walls repping the owner’s favorite car or beer brands. Antique and personalized signage often make an appearance as well.

Going back to a moment in time could be as easy as riding down the 3-C Highway.

Mary Nader is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.