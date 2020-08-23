A deep dive into the trade schools of Westerville

The National Center for Education Statistics reports that trade school enrollment rates in the U.S. have increased over the years from 9.6 million in 1999 to 16 million 2014. In 2018, the unemployment rate for college graduates was 3.5 percent, while Forbes magazine reported that more than 80 percent of tradespeople like construction workers said there was a lack of qualified workers and a need to fill those positions.

What’s Available

Just as an associate’s or bachelor’s degree at a university has a plethora of tracks and focuses to choose from, trade schools offer a number of skills to perfect.

Interested in: computers

MyComputerCareer in Westervillefocuses on training students to become certified I.T. professionals.Technology is essential,especially in the age of so-cial distancing and working from home, and thereis a wide range of special-ties to choose from within I.T. MyComputerCareer offers courses such as network administration, certified ethical jacking, systems administration and more.

Interested in: hands on work

FORTIS is for those who excel at heavy lifting and enjoy putting practiced skills into play. The trade school offers studies in fields such as heating, ventilation electronics and more. This kind of education is for those who prefer to work through solutions on their feet, rather than from behind a desk. Before you write off trade school, consider this: The average salary for an electrician rose 5 percent in 2019 from 2018. Clean energy positions can equal an 8-19percent increase in income.

Interested in: cosmetology and style

Barberology College of Barbering Arts doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to training the best of the best barbers in Westerville. The school’s curriculum is packed: from barber theory to classroom management, they’ve got it all.

Interested in: helping others

While the Transformational School of Hypnotherapy isn’t located in Westerville, we had to include it for its specialty in the field of hypnosis. According to TSH, its training can be applied to many different positions such as psychology, psychiatry, chiropractic medicine, holistic health practices and more.

