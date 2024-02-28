Watterson Freshman Hits the Ground Running After Beating Lymphoma

At 14 years old, Audrey Wenzke was shocked to hear her cancer diagnosis. Less than a year later, Wenzke was cancer-free and finding ways to make a difference.

Diagnostic Journey

Wenske at a City Council meeting declaring September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Upper Arlington. Courtesy of the Wenzke family.

After months of feeling tired, Wenzke found a lump on her chest and realized her life could change. On September 13, 2022, Wenzke was diagnosed with Primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma, a rare subtype of non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Wenzke knew, upon receiving her diagnosis, that she would live. This didn’t mean that her fight would be easy, however.

“I was kind of like, ‘Oh my gosh, I cannot believe this.’ I have eighth grade, the most exciting year of middle school, and I’m stuck in a hospital bed,” Wenzke says. “And then I was scared about losing my hair. … It was just shock for the first month and it kind of didn’t set in until three months later.”

After her diagnostic visit, Wenzke stayed in the hospital for about 10 days, then returned six more times for nearly week-long visits. During this time, her parents “split shifts,” as her father, Jeff, stayed with her overnight and her mother, Jen, would stay with her during the day.

Wenzke remembers feeling bored during her stays as she ran out of ways to pass time each day in bed. Highlights of her treatment period include FaceTiming her younger siblings and bonding with the nurses over Taylor Switft after the release of Midnights. She was lucky enough to see Swift twice in 2023 on her record-shattering Eras Tour.

She always made a point to connect with other kids who were also fighting cancer.

“I was on a walk with my dad for ulcerative colitis and I met this girl who got a cancer diagnosis when she was in fifth grade. We connected over that, which was really cool. It brings out a new community that you can connect with,” Wenzke says.

Wenzke with Katie McKee at the NC4K Gala. Courtesy of the Wenzke family.

Wenzke was declared cancer-free in April 2023 and her family’s sponsor from NC4K – an organization that helps pediatric cancer patients – asked her to become an ambassador for them and share her experience.

“We got to celebrate at the (NC4K) gala. She was announced on stage and got a standing ovation from everybody there. It was really cool. It was perfect,” Jen says.

Just to be sure she is in the clear, Wenzke will have regular CT scans until she is a freshman in college.

Self-Expression

Wenzke has always been passionate about fashion. She watched nail tutorials as early as elementary school and loved watching makeup tutorials during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she sees clothes as a fun way to express herself. As an ambassador for NC4K, she was excited for the opportunity to co-emcee the 2023 Illumination Fashion Show.

“It was a lot of little kids and you got to see them walk down a runway and they were so happy. And I got to do it with Katie McKee (from Good Day Columbus). She is one of the sweetest people ever. I love her,” Wenzke says. “I got to buy this sparkly fun dress. Before the fashion show, I got to go shopping with her (and some friends), to pick out an outfit and that was such a fun day.”

Wenzke enjoys using jewelry to express herself, especially when wearing her school uniform. Over the summer, Wenzke and her friends made custom pieces at Kendra Scott’s Color Bar at Easton Town Center including a bracelet, necklace and a set of earrings. For a week, a portion of the store’s proceeds went to NC4K.

Wenzke has enjoyed getting in shape for volleyball since finishing treatment. Courtesy of the Wenzke family.

She is passionate about volleyball, which she’s played since she was in fourth grade. Post-treatment, Wenzke has focused on getting in shape to compete for a spot on Watterson’s team.

Jane Dimel is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.