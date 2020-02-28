Virtual scavenger hunt! Discover the Lost Treasure of ZaGR

With St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, the luck of the Irish is in the air in Grandview. We all have our favorite Irish traditions, from green beer to leprechaun hunts to the promise of a pot o’ gold at the end of a rainbow.

The Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation department got into the spirit with a community Leprechaun Hunt. This year, the event is venturing into new, unexplored territory: virtual adventures.

With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Tuesday, recreation supervisor Taylor Lindsey reports it is the perfect time for a change. The new adventure will begin March 10 and participants have one week to explore at their own pace.

Registration is now open. Sign up at www.grandviewheights.org/onlinereg. Pick up your packet from the Grandview Center between March 1-10 and you’ll be sent a code for the app that will guide you through the adventure. You have until St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 to find the treasure. Let the hunt begin!

Using an app and an adventure booklet with virtual clues, you’ll solve brain teasers and puzzles to unlock coordinates of significant locations throughout Grandview. There will be check ins at each location to discover new clues in search of the Lost Treasure of ZaGR. Though there won’t be any leprechauns running around, there will be a pot of gold for winners.

“I’m really excited to see the kids get out and explore the community just in time for spring,” Lindsey says.

The hunt is hosted by Adventures Alive and facilitated by Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation. Adventures Alive is a multimedia experience founded by Grandview Heights resident Joe Buscemi. He saw an opportunity for innovation in the way his kids engaged with devices.

He wanted to develop a fun, creative and enriching experience that would captivate their imagination and immerse them in learning. Clearly, he struck gold with this idea.

What to Expect

Adventures Alive takes players on a fun and educational journey through cryptic puzzles and interactive maps on a race for the treasure hidden somewhere in Grandview. Using the app on your phone, scan the adventure book and reveal virtual clues that lead you closer to solving the mystery and revealing the treasure.

Work together with teams of two to six players for only $2 a team and unlock the mysteries to reveal the coordinates of the lost treasure.

Sarah Robinson is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.