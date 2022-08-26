Upper Arlington resident becomes OSU Faculty Club arts coordinator

When you think of The Ohio State University, curated art probably isn’t the first image that pops into your mind. However, The Ohio State University Faculty Club, located between the Oval and Mirror Lake, features some of central Ohio’s finest art exhibitions.

Since its founding in the early 1900s, the Faculty Club has housed exhibits from Erwin Frey, Ralph Fanning, James Hopkins, George Bellows, Roy Lichtenstein and more.

Bringing in a fruitful variety of art masterpieces is not an easy undertaking, though. The club’s exhibitions are reflective of the work of Robie Benve, the club’s art coordinator.

Despite only starting as the art coordinator in April of this year after former coordinator Lisa Craig Morton retired, Benve has already made significant strides in her role.

Becoming an Artist

Benve grew up in Fosso, Italy, a small town outside of Venice, working for her family’s shoe storefront. She received a degree in accounting and an MBA from the University of Venice. She thought her future was in her family’s business until, at age 26, she met Vincenzo Coppola, who would later become her husband.

In 1999, Benve and Coppola moved to Frederick, Maryland so Coppola could advance his career in cancer research.

“I got adjusted (to the U.S.),” Benve says. “I thought, ‘OK, I’m here. I’m going to do the best I can in the given situation.”

She did just that by connecting with the community, working, volunteering and learning English.

After Coppola received an offer from OSU in the Department of Cancer, Biology and Genetics in 2010, the couple moved to Columbus under one condition from Benve: She would take one year off work.

It was in that year that Benve discovered her passion and talent for painting.

“My daughter wanted to buy a print of a painting in a department store, and I said, ‘I can do that,’” she says. “And so I started with that.”

Benve began painting every day, taking classes, reading art books and watching videos.

“I committed to learn and to grow as much as I could,” she says. “The more I learned, I realized how much I needed to learn.”

Benve’s Art

When she began painting, Benve started with acrylics. She quickly transitioned to oils, and fell in love with their slow-drying capabilities.

“(With oils), you can go back and blend, edge and do effects with wet on wet,” she says.

She started painting outdoors, or en plein air, for which oils are ideal.

As she was honing her oil painting skills, though, Benve discovered she was allergic to a chemical in the paint.

Though she tried to find ways to circumvent her allergy, she eventually decided to switch back to acrylics.

“It was a hard switch back because acrylics didn’t have all the characteristics I wanted,” she says. “Oils dry with body, and acrylics dry flatter than what you see.”

It was a disappointing discovery for Benve, but she persevered.

“I started including fabric, paper, sometimes random things I found around the house to create texture, fun and some kind of unexpected element that challenged me,” she says.

Benve describes the allergy as a blessing in disguise because it forced her to grow as an artist and further extend the limits of her creativity.

Since then, Benve has been creating mixed-media works with acrylics as the base – both in her home and at High Road Gallery & Studios in Worthington.

Working Her Way Up

At the end of her one-year sabbatical, Benve didn’t want her newfound passion to come to an end. She continued fine-tuning her painting skills until she gained gallery representation by Marcia Evans, owner of the Marcia Evans Gallery in the Short North, in 2018.

At the gallery, Benve displayed her works in several group shows, one two-person show and one solo show.

After connecting with Evans, Benve was able to forge valuable relationships in the art realm. She began doing more shows and competitions, receiving several first-place awards, Best in Shows and grants from the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

“I’m amazed,” she says. “I’m like, ‘Is this really me?’”

Within Evans’ art network was Morton, who told Evans she was planning to retire from the Faculty Club. Without hesitation, Evans knew Benve was the right person for the job.

“The more we talked (about Benve), the more excited Lisa got,” Evans says.

From there, Morton set up an interview with Benve.

“After the interview, (Lisa) called me and said ‘You are so right for so many reasons,’” Evans says.

Evans says Benve’s involvement in the central Ohio arts community is what makes her a great fit for the role.

“(Benve) is a great artist that’s always pushing herself to do better,” Evans says. “She has a positive attitude, is a kind person and gets things done.”

Stepping into the Position

Benve began working at the club in April, and has since been working with Morton to learn the ins and outs of the job.

“(Morton) was amazing at cross-training me and showing me everything that needed to be done for the program,” Benve says. “It’s been wonderful to have her still on before she retires.”

Though she’s now officially retired, Morton’s voice will remain resonant through her position on the club’s art committee.

Benve previously held a range of roles at the Dublin Area Art League, a nonprofit that strives to connect artists across central Ohio. She says her experiences with the league have bolstered her enthusiasm for her role at the club.

“I’ve been organizing shows, cooperating with other artists, having critiques and meetings,” she says. “I feel like I’m just stepping into more responsibility in a different role, but I’m still doing the things I love to do.”

Benve’s first curated exhibition began Aug. 29 and runs through Oct. 28. Entitled The Abstract Athlete, it features paintings, woodworking and mixed media art created by professional athletes and military Veterans.

