Upper Arlington Fire Division and UA CARES

Janet Popa should be the face of UA CARES – her enthusiasm for the service is remarkable.

Overseen by the local fire division and originally called STAY UA, the program recently evolved into UA CARES – Upper Arlington Community Assistance Referrals and Education Services. The goal is to provide services, education and resources to prevent and decrease 911 calls.

From CPR training to non-emergency paramedic services, safe baby training to special needs registry and more, the complimentary services are making an impact on the community – especially for Popa.

An active senior and longtime UA resident, Popa recently discovered the services when her neighbor had surgery and needed in-home care.

“I heard about it through word of mouth,” Popa says. “My neighbor was telling me the wonderful service the fire department provided.”

Popa called the department, made the request and soon the firefighter-paramedics were on the job.

Within the past few months, Popa has used the UA CARES services a handful of times – they’ve installed grab bars in her shower, checked smoke detectors, installed a car seat for her grandchildren, fixed a loose railing and even checked her EKG, all for no cost.

“This is one of the finest things I have ever experienced in my life with a community service,” Popa says. “They truly are amazing. I’m so excited Upper Arlington has a service like this and it’s for anyone.”

The Superheroes of UA

“UA CARES is basically STAY UA on steroids,” says Christine Leyshon, the UA CARES manager.

The program initially began to accommodate the local aging population, now there is much higher demand and need, the initiative has expanded.

“We found through a bunch of research that most of our patients were falling (multiple times),” says UA Firefighter Lieutenant Mark Weade. “So, with us interjecting after that first fall and getting grab bars installed and physical therapy assigned and other services brought into the home, now the patients never fall a second or third time.”

The past few years the program has gone from accommodating 100 residents to now helping more than 500 locals. The fire division also stresses that UA CARES is not just for seniors, but all ages.

“We have everybody from 14 year olds up to however old you are; if you’re a City of Upper Arlington residents, you can be involved in the CARES program if it’s something you need,” Weade says.

Right now the fire division dedicates a couple days to making UA CARES runs – so, don’t worry if you see ambulance No.73 parked in your neighbor’s driveway, it’s most likely the CARES crew!

And in terms of the home assessments with medical evaluations and helping residents find in-home health care, the department is seeing their preventive action work through data.

“This is the most radical, most forward-thinking (program) I’ve seen in our department,” says firefighter-paramedic Jon Hamilton, “and it’s nice to get there before that 911 call – and honestly the numbers are showing that we’re avoiding those calls and that’s the really cool part. We get emails from people saying, ‘I would have fallen last night if it wasn’t for that grab bar.’”

Success Stories for the Ages

The fire division understands that asking for help can be difficult. Because one-third of the UA CARES participants is made up of seniors, the department says its program, in turn, actually gives more independence.

After Popa had her in-home medical evaluation with UA CARES, they printed off and posted all her medical history and information on the side of her fridge. She says it gives her peace of mind knowing that if anything were to happen the paramedics know where to find that list and could provide her proper care more efficiently.

“It’s a nice feeling to know that people truly do care in your community,” Popa says. “I mean, who comes to your house and gives you an EKG for no cost?”

Leyshon shares other success stories of seniors benefiting from UA CARES. For example, after realizing a particular senior was calling for helping around the same time each day, the CARES crew decided to step in and find a better solution. The resident now has 24/7 home care. Or another memorable moment; before a senior citizen came home from rehab for physical therapy, the CARES crew had already gone in and installed grab bars using grant money.

Growing the Care

Even though the division may be short on manpower, they aren’t slowing down anytime soon. The team is currently working to expand their CPR training to be available in the community and homes.

“We really want to increase that community awareness,” says Leyshon. “It’s also a goal for our team to expand so we’re available 24/7, (not just two days a week).”

As for the firefighters involved, they do feel a sense of pride knowing they’re making a difference in the community and are excited to see future impacts.

“For lack of better terms, it’s awesome. I mean, it’s an incredible way to actually reach our public and able to help them in a time of need before the 911 call,” Hamilton says. “If we can save one hip, one fracture or someone eventually dying from an injury they had – it’s pretty cool.”

To learn more about UA CARES, visit www.upperarlingtonoh.gov/fire-division.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialists. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.