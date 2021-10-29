Upper Arlington family’s new sunroom meshes well with home

× Expand Photo courtesy of J.S. Brown

After living a couple of miles outside the Upper Arlington community, Jessica and Nick Voltolini found an opportunity to become part of the community they love.

“It’s so easy to get everywhere,” says Jessica, who works downtown.

They bought their home in May 2019 from friends who were relocating and, to make the space feel their own, the couple soon considered remodeling projects in consultation with the remodeler, J.S. Brown.

Ultimately, the Voltolinis decided to pursue a sunroom with a half bath, mudroom and laundry room additions.

Photo courtesy of J.S. Brown

“We’re so happy we did it,” Jessica says. “We wanted something that felt indoor and outdoor.”

The project added an additional 400 square feet for entertaining guests as well as a half bath visitors can easily use.

Originally, when the Voltolinis entered the house through its side door, the laundry room was immediately visible, but now it’s discretely out of sight for the family and guests.

Photo courtesy of J.S. Brown

The sunroom benefits from Eze Breeze windows, often used for screen porches and homes on golf courses, that give the sun room an enticing mix of indoor and outdoor appeal.

To create a clean, modern aesthetic, the Voltolinis emphasized contrasting white and black colors. The couple also boldly added wallpaper in the laundry room and entryway of the house – their selection updates the once popular floral designs with a more subtle, abstract pattern used to create an accent wall.

“Wallpaper, I think, is making a comeback,” Jessica says.

Those aesthetic choices and the smooth work by J.S. Brown make the sunroom and half-bath fit naturally alongside the rest of the home, an important consideration for the couple.

“It looks like it always been part of the house,” she says. “It doesn’t look like an addition.”

Brandon Klein is senior editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.