UAHS senior class president excels on the stage

The CAPA Marquee Awards are a regional tier of the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards. Murphy, an Upper Arlington native and a senior at Upper Arlington High School, won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Maggie Jones in 42nd Street. She was one of five central Ohio students nominated.

“I’ve never gotten to do anything like that before,” Murphy says. “That’s an achievement that’s going to stick with me forever.”

UAHS and its students earned 10 total nominations for the annual award show, presented this past May, all for its production of 42nd Street.

“Upper Arlington has a very rich history and legacy of producing the finest quality

musicals going back many, many years,” says Brandon Moss, director of vocal music at UAHS. “So I figured that we had as good of a chance as anybody to be nominated.”

Murphy may have been surprised by her success, but it came as no shock to Moss. He describes her as a high achiever, focused and serious about her work as a performing artist.

“She puts herself out there to gain a lot of experience,” Moss says. “It’s nice to have somebody who is mature and professional about being able to hone her craft.”

Since her early forays into theater, Murphy’s participated regularly in both school and community theater performances. More recently, Murphy has expanded her range through vocal lessons. She also interned with Short North Stage this past school year, where she participated in shows and sat in on masterclasses.

Now, in her senior year, Murphy aims to broaden her horizons even further as she prepares to audition for college theater programs.

“Having a new set of eyes on the way that I perform is really going to help me,” Murphy says. “I really want to improve my dance skills as well.”

K.K.’s favorite music (aside from show tunes) The 1975

The Greeting Committee

Wallows

Mitski

Her vast range of skills has benefits both on and off the stage. Murphy has used her experience in theater during her time working at summer camps and as she pursues an IB diploma, and even in her position as senior class president.

“It’s been cool to see how my different extracurriculars and passions kind of all connect back to theater,” Murphy says. “So many skills I’ve been able to use have come from that.”

The rush of improving her craft as a performer is ultimately what drives her and Murphy says is what made her involvement in theater so rewarding.

“It’s honestly the best decision I’ve ever made,” Murphy says. “Performing is so exciting and I’ve gotten to meet so many cool people through it. It just creates great bonds with other people and a great family.”

Anastasia Carter is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.