UA Farmers’ Market continues to thrive

Nothing tastes quite as good as homegrown food. From succulent strawberries to juicy plums and sweet honey, the Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market returns May 20 to satisfy all of your summer cravings.

In 2019, the UA Farmers’ Market formed a partnership with Get Fresh Markets. The non-profit organization supports small local food businesses and family farms. From setting up the vendor recruitment applications to farm inspections and even providing the entertainment each week– Get Fresh Markets has its partners covered.

“Basically everything that you see at the market on site when you visit, we help logistically set up to make sure that happens,” says Michelle White, co-founder of Get Fresh Markets.

Get Fresh Markets is led by White and her colleague, Jamie Hadji. Both have worked with farmers’ markets throughout central Ohio. White has experience managing the market in Clintonville and Hadji currently runs the market in Bexley.

“I like the markets because they’re the perfect intersection of economic issues and agricultural issues,” White says. “All those things that I get to play around with and hopefully make a positive impact towards.”

White and Hadji volunteer for the Ohio Farmers’ Market Network. Being on the board of this organization allows the duo to connect with other central Ohio markets in order to make Upper Arlington’s the best experience.

A Socially Distant Start

Using their knowledge and experience, the two have made crucial changes to the UA market. While it still runs every Wednesday during the summer, they moved the physical market to the Tremont Pool parking lot.

This year, the market’s hours are extended an additional hour and run from 4-7 p.m.

“That was based on some feedback that the parks and rec had gotten from consumers saying that they couldn’t make it to the market because they were just getting off of work when they closed at 6 p.m. It was just too much of a rush,” White says.

Amid ongoing health concerns, the farmers’ market has been deemed an essential business. While this year’s market is still set to open on time, there are some changes that have been made. In order to keep customers and staff safe, vendor tents will be ten feet apart, there will be one entry point and one exit point and crowd sizes are limited. The UA Farmers’ Market will also provide handwashing stations at both entry and exit and it’s a requirement for all participants to wear cloth face coverings.

While the situation continues to evolve, these are a few guidelines for visitors to expect as the new season starts.

“We are adding two weeks this year in May mostly just to get those gardening plant sales that I think people were missing,” White says. “Because people plant gardens (in the May), they were missing the chance to buy their seedlings at the market.”

Additional Community Benefits

On the third Wednesday of each month, senior citizens can come to the market and receive a $5 voucher as thanks for shopping. Get Fresh Markets has also successfully incorporated the UA Farmers’ Market into the produce perks network, also known as the SNAP incentive program. On top of boosting community connectivity, Get Fresh Markets has greatly benefited local farmers.

This year’s season will tentatively last 20 weeks. Regardless of weather, once it starts, the market will be open. The final day for the market this season is scheduled to be Sept. 30.

Because produce matures at different months, each month will highlight different foods. For example, some of the best fresh greens can be bought in June, and the ripest peaches are found in September. But don’t worry, most of the food is not exclusive to just one month.

And while White is instrumental behind the scenes, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t take the time to enjoy the market as a customer as well.

“I’m a pretty loyal market shopper, so I get it all, but I definitely love the fruits, the fresh plums and fresh strawberries can’t be beat in my opinion,” White says. “And tomatoes, obviously, sweet corn, I love pickles, and we have a really good pickle vendor. … I just love everything here!”

Brendan Martin is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.