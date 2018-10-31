Tri-Village Community Calendar | Nov/Dec 2018

Arts and Entertainment

Nov. 1-3

Grandview Heights High School presents Peter and the Starcatcher

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghcsd.org

Nov. 16

Monthly Keg Tapping

5-7 p.m.

Buckeye Strength and Performance

1066 Ridge St.

www.facebook.com/CrossFitScioto

Nov. 16

Tri-Village Mentor League Bid & Benefit 2018

7-9 p.m.

Our Lady of Victory Parish Center

1559 Roxbury Rd.

www.tvml.org

Nov. 22

Columbus Turkey Trot

8:30 a.m.

The Shops on Lane Avenue

1675 W. Lane Ave.

www.columbusturkeytrot.com

Dec. 4

Tree Lighting Ceremony

6-9 p.m.

Grandview Center

1515 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

Dec. 11

Grandview Heights High School Holiday Band Concert

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghcsd.org

Dec. 13

Grandview Heights High School Holiday Choral Concert

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghcsd.org

Dec. 13

Winter Choral Concert

7:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School Auditorium

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uavocalmusic.org

Upper Arlington Centennial

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Nov. 4

Centennial Cycle

  • 1-4 p.m.
  • Amelita Mirolo Barn
  • 4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

Nov. 30

Winter Festival

  • 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Mallway Park
  • 2096 Upper Arlington Ave.

Dec. 2-6

Christmas in the Park

  • Sunday, 2:30-8:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Thompson Park
  • 4250 Woodbridge Rd.
  • www.uaca.org

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org

Nov. 3

Fantastic Beasts from the Columbus Zoo

  • 1-2 p.m., Lane Road

Nov. 9

Art History: The Architecture of Frank Gehry

  • 12:30-1:30 p.m., Tremont Road

Nov. 24

Family Movie and Popcorn

  • 2-4 p.m., Tremont Road

Nov. 27

UAPL Book Circle

  • 7-8:30 p.m., Lane Road

Dec. 1

Holiday Happiness

  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tremont Road

Dec. 6

BYOC: Bring Your Own Craft

  • 11 a.m.-noon., Tremont Road

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org

Nov. 6

China: Off The Beaten Path

  • 7-8 p.m.

Nov. 9

Make & Take Charming Snowflake Ornament

  • 3:15-5 p.m.

Nov. 15

Columbus Symphony Orchestra Chamber Group

  • 7-8 p.m.

Dec. 12

Writers Group

  • 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Dec. 26

Red Cross Bloodmobile

  • 1-7 p.m.

