Tri-Village Calendar | September/October 2022

Sept. 3
Tri-the-Heights Youth Triathlon
Beginning at Grandview Heights Municipal Pool, 1350 Goodale Blvd.
Sept. 5
Labor Day Arts Festival
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Northam Park, 2070 Northam Rd.
Sept. 5
Labor Neighbor Day
9 a.m.
Hastings Middle School, 1850 Hastings Ln.
Sept. 6
Dog Swim
4-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool, 1350 Goodale Blvd.s
Sept. 7-Oct. 26
Upper Arlington Farmers Market
Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m.
Tremont Pool Parking Lot, 2850 Tremont Rd.
Sept. 24
Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Avenue
Oct. 2
Fall Fest
1-5 p.m.
Fancyburg Park, 3375 Kioka Ave.
Oct. 2
Music in the Parks – Raquel & the Wildflowers
1-5 p.m.
Fancyburg Park, 3375 Kioka Ave.
Oct. 6
Bark in the Park
4-7 p.m.
Grandview Yard at Ray E. DeGraw Park, 1280 Goodale Blvd.
Oct. 8
Cycle UA
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Northam Park, 2070 Northam Rd.
Oct. 10-12
Golden Bear Scare
6-9 p.m.
Smith Nature Park, 1270 Fishinger Rd.
Oct. 16
Columbus Marathon
7:30 a.m.
North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St.
Oct. 22
Great Pumpkin Run 5K
9 a.m.
Larson Middle School, 1240 Oakland Ave.
Oct. 31
Trick-or-Treat
Throughout Tri-Village
6-8 p.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library
Sept. 30
Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
Oct. 7
Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tremont Road Library