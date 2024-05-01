Tri-Village Calendar | May-June 2024

Upcoming Events in Upper Arlington, Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff

by

May 2

Spring Cabaret

7 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

May 2

Music in the Atrium: Chief Johnny Lonesome

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

May 3

Sip of UA

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

St. Agatha Parish Hall

1860 Northam Rd.

www.ua-so.org

May 4

Great Garage Sale

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.gov

May 4

Culture and Artisans’ Fair

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church

2151 Dorset Rd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

May 6-12

Mother’s Day Take & Make Craft

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.libnet.info

May 11

Spring Fling

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 16

Writers’ Group

6-7:30 p.m.

Lane Road Library

1495 Lane Rd.

ualibrary.libnet.info

May 18

Urban Jazz Coalition

8:00 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

May 22

UA Commission on Aging: Caregiver Support Group

1-2 p.m.

Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.aginginua.org

May 23

Last day of school

Upper Arlington City Schools

www.uaschools.org

Grandview Heights Schools

www.ghschools.org

May 23

Memorial Service

7:30 p.m.

Memorial Park

1135 W. Second Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

May 25

Memorial Day Parade

10:00 a.m.

Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.gov

May 25

All Upper Arlington Pools Open

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 25

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool Opens

1-9 p.m.

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

May 27

UACA Memorial Day Run (Registration Required)

9 a.m.

Reed Road Shelter

3855 Reed Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 9

Rainbow UA’s Pride 2024

1-5 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.rainbowua.org

June 12

American Red Cross Blood Drive

12-6 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.libnet.info

June 13

Arts on Arlington

6-9 p.m.

Mallway Park

2096 Arlington Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 14

Movie in the Park: Wonka

7 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 15

Movie in the Park: Ed

9:00 p.m.

C. Ray Buck Park

1280 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

June 20

Goat Yoga

6:00 p.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

June 29

Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue

www.grandviewhop.com