Tri-Village Calendar | May-June 2024

May 2
Spring Cabaret
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
May 2
Music in the Atrium: Chief Johnny Lonesome
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
www.ghpl.org
May 3
Sip of UA
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
St. Agatha Parish Hall
1860 Northam Rd.
www.ua-so.org
May 4
Great Garage Sale
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Grandview Heights
May 4
Cultural Arts UA
Culture and Artisans’ Fair
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church
2151 Dorset Rd.
May 6-12
Mother’s Day Take & Make Craft
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
May 11
Spring Fling
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
May 16
Writers’ Group
6-7:30 p.m.
Lane Road Library
1495 Lane Rd.
May 18
Urban Jazz Coalition
8:00 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
May 22
UA Commission on Aging: Caregiver Support Group
1-2 p.m.
Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
May 23
Last day of school
Upper Arlington City Schools
Grandview Heights Schools
May 23
Memorial Service
7:30 p.m.
Memorial Park
1135 W. Second Ave.
May 25
Memorial Day Parade
10:00 a.m.
Grandview Heights
May 25
All Upper Arlington Pools Open
May 25
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool Opens
1-9 p.m.
1350 Goodale Blvd.
May 27
UACA Memorial Day Run (Registration Required)
9 a.m.
Reed Road Shelter
3855 Reed Rd.
June 9
Photo by Raphael Renter
Rainbow UA’s Pride 2024
1-5 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
June 12
American Red Cross Blood Drive
12-6 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
June 13
Arts on Arlington
6-9 p.m.
Mallway Park
2096 Arlington Ave.
June 14
Movie in the Park: Wonka
7 p.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
June 15
Movie in the Park: Ed
9:00 p.m.
C. Ray Buck Park
1280 Goodale Blvd.
June 20
Goat Yoga
6:00 p.m.
Wyman Woods Park
1520 Goodale Blvd.
June 29
Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Avenue