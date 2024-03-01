Tri-Village Calendar | March/April 2024

March 1-2
Central Ohio String Festival
UAHS Performing Arts Center
1625 Zollinger Rd.
March 2
Read Across America
10-11:30 a.m.
Wyman Woods Park
1520 Goodale Blvd.
March 7
The Stand Project: StreetSmart
6-8 p.m.
UAHS Mirolo Theater
1625 Zollinger Rd.
March 7-9
GHHS Presents The Sound of Music
Begins at 7:30 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
March 9
LEGO Robot Battlebot Building
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
UA Senior Center
1945 Ridgeview Rd.
March 12
UA Stage 2024
5-9 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1625 Zollinger Rd.
March 14
Celebrate Pi Day
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Tremont Road Branch, Youth Department
2800 Tremont Rd.
March 16
UACA Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Trail
10 a.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
March 19
Election Day: No School
Upper Arlington Schools
March 19
GHHS Jazz Ensemble Concert
GHHS Gymnasium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
March 20
Missy Raines & Allegheny
8:30 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
March 22
Kid Concert: Greatest Hits with Mister E!
10:30-11:15 a.m.
Miller Park Branch
1901 Arlington Ave.
March 25-29
Upper Arlington Schools Spring Break
March 25-April 1
Grandview Heights Schools Spring Break
March 28
Egg Hunt for Pups
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
March 28
Moonlight Egg Hunt for Adults
7:30-9 p.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
March 29
Breakfast with the Bunny
10-11:30 a.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
March 30
Community Egg Hunt
10 a.m.
Wyman Woods Park
1520 Goodale Blvd.
April 4
Lowdown Brass Band
7:30 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
April 6
2024 Sustainability Fair
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Tremont Road Branch, Atrium
2800 Tremont Rd.
April 8
Kids Eclipse Craft
All Day
Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
April 12
The BOBCake Bash (Formerly the Cake Walk)
6:30-9:30 p.m.
GHHS Gymnasium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
April 12
Fairy Tale Night Hike
8-9:30 p.m.
Wyman Woods Field, East
1520 Goodale Blvd.
April 16
GHHS Scholarship Awards Night
6:30-8:30 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
April 19
Erica Carlson and Friends
10:30-11:10 a.m.
Miller Park Branch
1901 Arlington Ave.
April 20
Earth Day Celebration
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
April 25
Live in the Library with Mezclado
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Tremont Road Branch, Friends Theater
2800 Tremont Rd.
April 25
Sips & Succulents
6-7:30 p.m.
Wyman Woods Park
1520 Goodale Blvd.
April 26
NRBQ
8 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.