Tri-Village Calendar | January/February 2024

Grandview Heights Public Library

Jan. 8

ACT-SAT Parent Edition – What Every High School Family Should Know

7-9 p.m.

Jan. 9

Animals in Winter (Adults)

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11

Super Smash Bros. Tournament (Teens and kids)

3:15-5 p.m.

Jan. 11

The Redbuds – Music in the Atrium

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6

Ohio Buckeye Candy – A Sweet History (Adults)

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8

Columbus Black History – Images from Our Past Vol. II

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15

Robert Mason – Music in the Atrium

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 29

Bonsai Basics

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library

Jan. 10

Winter Tissue Paper Art

Lane Road Branch, 3:30-5 p.m.

Jan. 12

Adult Crafternoon – Potholders

Tremont Road Branch, Meeting Room B, 2-3 p.m.

Jan. 13

Columbus Collage Collective Workshop and Material Swap

Tremont Road Branch, 2-4 p.m.

Jan. 24

Penguin Party!

Lane Road Branch, 4-5 p.m.

Jan. 28

Family Concert with ProMusica

Tremont Road Branch, 3-4 p.m.

Feb. 1

Valentine Cookie Decorating (Adults)

Lane Road Branch, 6-7 p.m.

Feb. 15

Party with a Chance of Meatballs

Miller Park Branch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 22

Mindfulness Art Therapy (Adults)

Lane Road Branch, 6-7 p.m.

Jan. 5

Sons of Gladys: Tribute to Elvis

8-9 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Jan. 11

John McEuen and the Circle Band

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Jan. 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: No School

Grandview Heights Schools and Upper Arlington Schools

www.ghschools.org

www.uaschools.org

Jan. 18

Cookies & Cocktails

7-9 p.m.

Columbus Bartending School

www.grandviewheights.gov

Jan. 24

The Hayes Griffin/Paul Brown Duo

5-6 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Jan. 29

Winter Puzzle Party

6-8 p.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Feb. 4

A Conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates presented by Central Ohio Libraries

3 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School Performing Arts Center

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.ghpl.org

Feb. 8

Grandview Heights High School Orchestra Concert

6-7 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Feb. 9

Dan Bern Concert

8-9 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Feb. 10

SOUPer Bowl Party

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Feb. 10

Ellis Paul Concert

9-10 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Feb. 13

Galentine’s Day

6-7:30 p.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Feb. 13

UA Music Try-it Night for 5th Graders

6-8 p.m.

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Feb. 16

Sweetheart Family Dance

6-8 p.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Feb. 16-19

Presidents’ Day: No School

Grandview Heights Schools

www.ghschools.org

Feb. 18

Duck, Dive, & Dodge

Noon-4 p.m.

Larry Larson Middle School

1242 Oakland Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Feb. 19:

Presidents’ Day: No School

Upper Arlington Schools

www.uaschools.org

Feb. 20

Choir Concert

7-8:30 p.m.

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Feb. 22

Middle School Band Concerts

5-7 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Feb. 28

UA Eighth Grade Orchestra Concert

7-9 p.m.

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Feb. 29

UA Winter Band Concert

7:30-10 p.m.

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org