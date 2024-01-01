Tri-Village Calendar | January/February 2024

Grandview Heights Public Library
Jan. 8
ACT-SAT Parent Edition – What Every High School Family Should Know
7-9 p.m.
Jan. 9
Animals in Winter (Adults)
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Jan. 11
Super Smash Bros. Tournament (Teens and kids)
3:15-5 p.m.
Jan. 11
The Redbuds – Music in the Atrium
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Feb. 6
Ohio Buckeye Candy – A Sweet History (Adults)
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8
Columbus Black History – Images from Our Past Vol. II
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15
Robert Mason – Music in the Atrium
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Feb. 29
Bonsai Basics
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library
Jan. 10
Winter Tissue Paper Art
Lane Road Branch, 3:30-5 p.m.
Jan. 12
Adult Crafternoon – Potholders
Tremont Road Branch, Meeting Room B, 2-3 p.m.
Jan. 13
Columbus Collage Collective Workshop and Material Swap
Tremont Road Branch, 2-4 p.m.
Jan. 24
Penguin Party!
Lane Road Branch, 4-5 p.m.
Jan. 28
Family Concert with ProMusica
Tremont Road Branch, 3-4 p.m.
Feb. 1
Valentine Cookie Decorating (Adults)
Lane Road Branch, 6-7 p.m.
Feb. 15
Party with a Chance of Meatballs
Miller Park Branch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Feb. 22
Mindfulness Art Therapy (Adults)
Lane Road Branch, 6-7 p.m.
Jan. 5
Sons of Gladys: Tribute to Elvis
8-9 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
Jan. 11
John McEuen and the Circle Band
7:30-8:30 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
Jan. 15
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: No School
Grandview Heights Schools and Upper Arlington Schools
www.uaschools.org
Jan. 18
Cookies & Cocktails
7-9 p.m.
Columbus Bartending School
Jan. 24
The Hayes Griffin/Paul Brown Duo
5-6 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
Jan. 29
Winter Puzzle Party
6-8 p.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Feb. 4
A Conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates presented by Central Ohio Libraries
3 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School Performing Arts Center
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Feb. 8
Grandview Heights High School Orchestra Concert
6-7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Feb. 9
Dan Bern Concert
8-9 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
Feb. 10
SOUPer Bowl Party
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Feb. 10
Ellis Paul Concert
9-10 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
Feb. 13
Galentine’s Day
6-7:30 p.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Feb. 13
UA Music Try-it Night for 5th Graders
6-8 p.m.
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Feb. 16
Sweetheart Family Dance
6-8 p.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Feb. 16-19
Presidents’ Day: No School
Grandview Heights Schools
www.ghschools.org
Feb. 18
Duck, Dive, & Dodge
Noon-4 p.m.
Larry Larson Middle School
1242 Oakland Ave.
Feb. 19:
Presidents’ Day: No School
Upper Arlington Schools
www.uaschools.org
Feb. 20
Choir Concert
7-8:30 p.m.
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Feb. 22
Middle School Band Concerts
5-7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Feb. 28
UA Eighth Grade Orchestra Concert
7-9 p.m.
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Feb. 29
UA Winter Band Concert
7:30-10 p.m.
1625 Zollinger Rd.