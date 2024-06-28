Tri-Village Calendar | July/August 2024

Wednesdays through Oct. 23
Upper Arlington Farmers Market
3:30-6:30 p.m.
2140 Tremont Ctr.
Tuesdays July-Aug.
Music on the Lawn
7-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Wednesdays through July
Evening Family Story Time
6:30-7 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
July 4
UACA Fourth of July Celebrations
Parade – Northwest Blvd., 9 a.m.
Party in the Park – Northam Park, 5 p.m.
Fireworks – Northam Park, 10 p.m.
July 10; Aug. 2
American Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
July 11
Performance by Hot Tuna
7:30 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
July 12
Jazz Academy on Tour
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Tremont Road Library
2800 Tremont Rd.
July 12
Movies in the Parks – Wish
7 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
July 12, 13
Columbus Food Truck Festival
11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Scioto Peninsula
333 W. Broad St.
July 14
Sunday at the Movies: Paw Patrol
2-4 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
2800 Tremont Rd.
July 15
Adaptive Story Time
10-10:30 a.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
July 17
Child’s Homestead: Bring the Farm to You
10 a.m.-noon
Lane Road Library
1945 Lane Rd.
July 18
STEAM Challenge: Nature Edition!
2-3:30 p.m.
Lane Road Library
1945 Lane Rd.
July 18
UA Cultural Arts Division
Party on the Plaza
6-9 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
July 19
Duck Derby Pool Party
3-6 p.m.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
July 21
Performance by Phil Dirt & The Dozers
7 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
July 27; Aug. 24
The Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Ave.
July 29
Concourse Gallery
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
Aug. 1
National Night Out
5-8 p.m.
Wyman Woods Park
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Aug. 3
Back to School Bash & Fam Jam
noon-3 p.m.
Goodale Park
120 W. Goodale St.
Aug. 9
Movies in the Park – Trolls Band Together
7 p.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
Aug. 11
GHHS Band Concert
7 p.m.
Falco Park
1294 Fernwood Ave.
Aug. 14
First Day of School
Upper Arlington Schools
Aug. 16
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Animal Ambassadors
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library
1901 Arlington Ave.
Aug. 24
Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day
9 a.m.-noon
Cardiff Woods Park
1734 Cardiff Rd.
Aug. 31
TRI the Heights Youth Triathlon
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
