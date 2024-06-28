Tri-Village Calendar | July/August 2024

Wednesdays through Oct. 23

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

3:30-6:30 p.m.

2140 Tremont Ctr.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Tuesdays July-Aug.

Music on the Lawn

7-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Wednesdays through July

Evening Family Story Time

6:30-7 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.libnet.info

July 4

UACA Fourth of July Celebrations

Parade – Northwest Blvd., 9 a.m.

Party in the Park – Northam Park, 5 p.m.

Fireworks – Northam Park, 10 p.m.

www.uaca.org

July 10; Aug. 2

American Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.redcrossblood.org

July 11

Performance by Hot Tuna

7:30 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

July 12

Jazz Academy on Tour

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Tremont Road Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.libnet.info

July 12

Movies in the Parks – Wish

7 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 12, 13

Columbus Food Truck Festival

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Scioto Peninsula

333 W. Broad St.

www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com

July 14

Sunday at the Movies: Paw Patrol

2-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.libnet.info

July 15

Adaptive Story Time

10-10:30 a.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.libnet.info

July 17

Child’s Homestead: Bring the Farm to You

10 a.m.-noon

Lane Road Library

1945 Lane Rd.

www.ualibrary.libnet.info

July 18

STEAM Challenge: Nature Edition!

2-3:30 p.m.

Lane Road Library

1945 Lane Rd.

www.ualibrary.libnet.info

July 18

Party on the Plaza

6-9 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 19

Duck Derby Pool Party

3-6 p.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

July 21

Performance by Phil Dirt & The Dozers

7 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

July 27; Aug. 24

The Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Ave.

www.grandviewhop.com

July 29

Concourse Gallery

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 1

National Night Out

5-8 p.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Aug. 3

Back to School Bash & Fam Jam

noon-3 p.m.

Goodale Park

120 W. Goodale St.

Aug. 9

Movies in the Park – Trolls Band Together

7 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 11

GHHS Band Concert

7 p.m.

Falco Park

1294 Fernwood Ave.

www.marblecliff.org

Aug. 14

First Day of School

Upper Arlington Schools

www.uaschools.org

Aug. 16

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Animal Ambassadors

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.libnet.info

Aug. 24

Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day

9 a.m.-noon

Cardiff Woods Park

1734 Cardiff Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 31

TRI the Heights Youth Triathlon

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

To submit your event for next issue’s calendar, contact mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.