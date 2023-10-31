Tri-Village Bookmarks | November/December 2023

Sing a Song of Kindness: A Tender Take on Classic Nursery Rhymes by Editors of Silver Dolphin Books, Ciara Ni Dhuinn (illustrator) (ages 0-2)

This beautifully illustrated board book includes adapted lyrics to 10 nursery rhymes and is a great one to share with young children. The lyrics celebrate themes such as kindness, friendship, compassion and taking care of our planet. Don’t be shy about singing these songs with your little one, as singing can help to develop early literacy skills!

Red Knit Cap Girl and the Reading Tree by Naoko Stoop (ages 2-5)

Red Knit Cap Girl and many forest creatures work together to build their own little library in a nook inside the hole of a tree trunk. Everyone shares their books and other materials such as blankets and bookshelves to make the nook a perfect place where anyone can borrow a book. Sweet illustrations help tell the story of a community working together.

My Furry Foster Family: Truman the Dog by Debbi Michiko Florence (grades 1-3)

8-year-old Kaita and her parents adopted their dog Ollie a year ago from Happy Tails Rescue and have now decided to foster an older black labrador named Truman. Truman is terrific but tends to get in trouble. Kaita’s family helps Truman find a family that is a good fit for his personality. This is a great book for animal lovers to learn some of the ins and outs of fostering an animal.

Wildheart: The Daring Adventures of John Muir by Julie Bertagna (grades 4-7)

This graphic novel biography for middle grades highlights the fascinating life of the famous Scottish-American naturalist and preservationist, John Muir, and the many adventures, experiences and mishaps he encountered along the way. A lover of nature, an inventor, a world explorer and the first modern environmentalist, John Muir is sure to inspire a new generation with this story and its fun comic-book-style illustrations.

The Voting Booth by Brandy Colbert (grades 8-12)

Two high school seniors from different schools are voting for the first time in an election. When Duke learns he is at the wrong polling location, Marva offers to drive him to the correct one. A strong connection develops between the two throughout the day, despite their many differences. There are many references throughout the story to historical African Americans, as well as an adorable Instagram cat named Eartha Kitty.