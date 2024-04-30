Tri-Village Bookmarks | May/June 2024

The Light Between Oceans by M.L. Stedman

An Australian lighthouse keeper’s wife who is struggling with infertility hears a baby’s cry in the distance. When she discovers a boat washed up on the shore with a dead man and a living baby, things get complicated. This book presents an intense quandary—a definite page-turner!

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton

This graphic novel covers a period in the author’s life when she left her home in Nova Scotia to work in the oil sands of Alberta. Beaton lived in labor camps, experiencing some dark times but also learned a lot about her fellow workers. She also learns that what others think about the oil sands is not the whole story.

The New Yorkers: 31 Remarkable People, 400 Years, and the Untold Biography of the World’s Greatest City by Sam Roberts

The author, a veteran New York journalist takes readers through time, twists and turns of fate, and territory one never could imagine existed before today’s concrete and steel of New York City. Packed with interesting characters, events, deals and drama, this book is rich with information and vocabulary to rival any college history class.

Holly by Stephen King

Holly Gibney, a favorite (yet awkward) character from the Bill Hodges Trilogy and several short stories, is back as the main character in this new book. Holly is hesitant to take this “missing daughter” case amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but she opts to help.

A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney

Comedian Rob Delaney is best known for his comedy specials, funny tweets and the TV show Catastrophe. This memoir focuses on his struggle of having a terminally ill child while balancing responsibilities for his healthy children. Fiercely funny while navigating a heavy topic, he embraces the topic of death and what it means to lose a child while showing how not to get lost in grief.

Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell

Ellie is a young woman of 15 when she mysteriously disappears. Ten years later, her mother Laurel, still struggling to put her life back together, is caught by surprise when she meets a charming man and his children. In a frightful twist to a possible new beginning, Laurel meets Poppy, his youngest daughter, who is the spitting image of her lost Ellie.