Tri-Village Bookmarks | May/June 2022

When Langston Dances

by Kaija Langley (ages 3-5)

A young boy named Langston enjoys playing basketball but falls in love with ballet when his mother takes him to see a ballet performance. He is motivated to dance and has the support of multiple adults in his life like his mother and dance instructor. Despite being the only boy in his ballet class and a small number of others questioning whether boys “dance like that,” Langston continues to work hard to become a successful dancer as he grows up. The gorgeous, photograph-like illustrations help to support the story and convey how passionate Langston is about dance. This is a simple yet inspiring story about following one’s dreams, working hard to achieve them and the vital role adults play to provide support to children to help make those dreams come true.

Veg Patch Party

by Clare Foges and Al Murphy (ages 1-5)

Have you ever wondered what veggies are doing on the farm when the moon is shining bright? Wonder no more! This hilarious picture book tells the silly and rhythmical story of vegetables who set up lots of stages after the farmer and the farm animals have gone to sleep, because that’s when it’s “veggie party time!” A band called Potato and the Chips kicks off the party, followed by other acts like the singing and dancing Pumpkin, the Red Hot Chillis, and DJ Brussel Sprout. Meanwhile, carrots are doing the conga, the peas are partying and the radishes are rocking out. This book will make the reader laugh, want to dance and learn about some new vegetables and musical instruments.

Soccerverse: Poems About Soccer

by Elizabeth Steinglass (grades 1-5)

If you are a soccer fan, you will love this book of poetry all about the various aspects of the game, from the ball and the uniform to one’s teammates and the fans. If soccer is not really your passion, you’ll still have fun and learn a lot while reading the 22 poems included. The illustrations are vibrant and include diverse characters. One of the poems, “Want to Play?” is written for two people to recite; one speaks Spanish while the other person speaks English. There is a helpful note describing poem forms at the end of the book that challenges readers to figure out which form or forms the author used for each poem.

There’s No Ham in Hamburgers: Facts and Folklore About Our Favorite Foods

by Kim Zachman (grades 4-6)

This nonfiction book is filled with fun facts about some of the most popular foods we eat in the United States, as well as related historical figures, places and ideas related to those foods. The roots of hamburgers, for example, go back to the 13th century. They were invented by a Mongolian emperor who instructed his soldiers to put raw meat scraps between their horse and saddle, that would then tenderize the meat just enough for the soldiers to eat it. Each chapter covers a popular food and interesting facts related to its history, ending with a quick synopsis about the nutrition and additional random facts, such as how former U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Thomas Jefferson were peanut farmers. The reader is sure to have fun and learn a lot while reading this!

A Pho Love Story

by Loan Le (grades 7 and up)

This young adult romance novel is so much more than one might think based on the title. Linh and Bao are high school students and children of Vietnamese immigrants that fled to the United States during civil unrest in their country. Their parents own and operate Vietnamese restaurants across the street from each other in the Little Saigon neighborhood of Orange County, California. Ever since Linh and Bao were young children, their parents have had an unhealthy rivalry, so the two of them never talked until their senior year. They begin to form a secret friendship and help each other realize and achieve their goals for the future. As their friendship develops into something more, they both learn how to connect more with their parents and might even find the underlying cause of the years-long rivalry between their families. Vietnamese food, language and culture are constant and fun parts of the story. There’s a lot of character development, especially among Linh and Bao, which helps to contribute to the discussion about the immigrant experience, racism and the importance of communication between teenagers and their parents.

Bookmarks submitted by the Upper Arlington Public Library.