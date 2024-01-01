Tri-Village Bookmarks | January/February 2024

What Feelings Do When No One’s Looking by Tina Oziewicz

Originally written in Polish, this picture book is as much for adults as it is for children. With simple illustrations that personify a range of emotions – including ones that can be difficult or painful to talk about – Oziewicz reveals a series of poignant truths about human emotions.

You Are Not Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health with Advice from Experts and Wisdom from Real People and Families by Ken Duckworth, MD

This book is for those with mental illness and their families. Learn about types of mental illnesses, how to find help, what the path to recovery may look like and the relationships that life with mental illness can create. The book is written with compassion and understanding.

Number One is Walking: My Life in Movies and Other Diversions by Steve Martin; drawings by Harry Bliss

A graphic novel for adults that tells the story of Steve Martin’s life in movies. Humorous cartoons are interspersed between stories. Learn the behind-the-scenes stories of Martin’s movies and why he stopped making them. A quick and interesting read!

From Cradle to Stage: Stories of Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars by Virginia Grohl

Virginia Grohl interviews mothers of rock stars about what their lives were like, as well as the lives of their famous children. As the mother of Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Virginia knows what she is talking about. Virginia also talks about her own experiences touring with her son and people she met along the way.

The Story of Gumluck the Wizard by Adam Rex

Gumluck, the Little Wizard Who Lives in the Big Hill, has one dearest wish – to be crowned this year’s Harvest Hero. He uncomplainingly does magical favors for the townsfolk who don’t appreciate him at all! With the help of the ghost who lives in his hair and a very opinionated talking Raven, Gumluck shows us all that believing in yourself is more important than a crown.

The Handbook of Forgotten Skills by Elaine Batiste and Natalie Crowley

This book offers young readers entertainment and vital life skills that seem to have been lost over the years. It covers tasks like how to sew a button, write a thank-you note and prep a basic meal. The easy-to-follow directions, illustrations and background knowledge might just be enough for a child to step away from their screens and relearn a forgotten skill.