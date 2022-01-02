Tri-Village Bookmarks | January/February 2022

Mindful Beauty: Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best

by Debbie Palmer

In Mindful Beauty, New York-based dermatologist Dr. Debbie Palmer unveils her secrets to helping her patients develop more mindfulness and, in the process, cultivate inner peace and outer radiance. Mindfulness is a simple change we can all make for better health – emotionally, physically and spiritually. This book provides simple self-care tips and shows how to work with essential oils, crystals, chakras, nutrition and more as you make positive changes in body, mind and spirit.

The Thursday Murder Club

by Richard Osman

Each Thursday, four friends at a peaceful retirement village in the English countryside meet to discuss unsolved crimes – until a local developer is murdered right under their noses. The ragtag, energetic bunch of septuagenarians jumps at the opportunity to get their hands dirty solving a real crime, antagonizing the local police as much as they aid them in investigating. A fun read with quirky characters – each with their own secrets that eventually come out.

Year of Yes

by Shonda Rhimes

Despite being a wildly successful TV writer, Shonda Rhimes always felt uncomfortable accepting invitations to appear on talk shows, give speeches or even attend events where she’d have to mingle and make small talk with other high-powered individuals. Then a quiet comment from one of her sisters during a holiday gathering challenged Rhimes to say, “Yes” for a whole year to invitations that frightened her. The resulting stories are both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Devil in the Grove

by Gilbert King

Thurgood Marshall was clearly becoming one of the most powerful civil rights attorneys in the country in the late 1940s. Many civil rights abuse cases crossed his desk at the NAACP. The injustices in this case got his attention. In deep rural Florida, four young African American youths were accused of a capital crime. Marshall and his team of lawyers did their best to defend these young men against a hostile environment and a blatantly racist justice system. Gilbert King transports his readers back to a time that should not be forgotten. This book is hard to read but even harder to put down.

Leave Only Footprints

by Conor Knighton

Offering a brief yet insightful glimpse into each of our country’s National Parks in 2016, this book is as much a primer on U.S. history as it is a travel guide. Throughout his year-long trek, Knighton not only hikes the trails, but spends time talking with a variety of people either employed by or visiting the parks, yielding many interesting stories and eye-opening facts. With parks grouped by category rather than alphabetically or geographically, this is an easy book to read in segments at a leisurely pace, just as one would wander through the woods – or over a sand dune – at one of our national parks.

Untamed

by Glennon Doyle

Untamed is an intimate memoir and a wake-up call for women to look at ourselves, trust ourselves, honor our bodies, make peace with anger and recognize our truest instincts. Doyle discovers a family is not its structure but the ability to bring everything you have to the table while engaging all family members to do the same. Does a good mother slowly die for her child or does she teach them how to live fully? How can you navigate divorce and form a new family? Doyle insists, “The braver we are, the luckier we get.”

Bookmarks submitted by the Upper Arlington Public Library.