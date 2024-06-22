Tri-Village Bookmarks | July/August 2024

Puppy Puppy Peekaboo by Grace Habib (ages 0-2)

This fun board book has cute and colorful illustrations, and each page is designed for babies to grab and pull, which helps develop motor skills

Just Like Grandma by Kim Rogers (ages 3-6)

Becca loves spending time with her grandma, and they want to be just like her. They bead moccasins, paint, powwow dance and play basketball together.

Why Do Cats Meow? By Dr. Nick Crumpton (grades 1-3)

Constructed like a picture book, this nonfiction title is organized like a chapter book outlining cat subjects including the history of cats as pets, why they have wet noses, famous cats, and how and why to care for them.

Attack of the Black Rectangles by Amy Sarig King (grades 4-7)

Mac and his friends are reading an assigned book in their sixth-grade class. At first, they are confused, then angry, when they realize words have purposely been crossed out. Many of the adults in their lives want them to keep their thoughts about this to themselves. Other adults like Mac’s mom and granddad, encourage him and his friends to rally together and fight against this censorship.

Abuela, Don’t Forget Me by Rex Ogle (grades 8-12)

This memoir written in prose is a fast but powerful read,chronicling the author's life from a toddler to college, with the focus on his relationship with his grandmother.