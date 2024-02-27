Tri-Village Bookmarks - Kids| March/April 2024

Marta! Big & Small by Jen Arena (ages 1-3)

This bilingual board book covers a lot in a short and simple story. Marta explores her world by comparing her various traits to animals; compared to an elephant, she is small, and compared to a turtle, she is fast. The story is sprinkled with Spanish words while teaching relevant opposites to little ones. The illustrations include cute expressions, and the story celebrates girl power.

Together We Swim by Valerie Bolling (ages 2-5)

Simple but powerful text accompanies vibrant and realistic illustrations of a family spending time together at the pool. The young boy is nervous at the beginning but builds confidence as his mother teaches him skills and his father and sister encourage him. A great book to share with young children who are nervous about water or swimming lessons.

The Skull by Jon Klassen (grades 1-4)

Slightly odd and spooky, but endearing, this reimagined Tyrolean folktale relays the friendship between a girl named Otilla and a skull she meets in an abandoned house. They bond as she carries him around, and Otilla hopes to help him when he shares a secret with her.

The Tryout by Christina Soontornvat and Joanna Cacao (grades 5-8)

Along with her best friend Megan, Christina desperately wants to make the cheerleading squad after they start seventh grade in their small town. Based on the author’s experience, this graphic novel touches on themes of bullying and racism, immigration, identity, finding your passion, and believing in yourself. Much of the story covers the preparation and anticipation of the tryouts, keeping the reader on the edge of their seat.

Spare Parts: The True Story of Four Undocumented Teenagers, One Ugly Robot, and an Impossible Dream by Joshua Davis and Reyna Grande (grades 8-12)

At a high school in Phoenix, Arizona, a team of four immigrant high school boys from Mexico entered a robotics competition with the goal of not getting last place. With some guidance and help from their teachers and a few strangers along the way, they overcome many obstacles and prove that hard work and perseverance pay off. This true story is sure to educate and motivate.