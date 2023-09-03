Tri-Village 2023 Parade of Homes Preview

Photo courtesy of Bob Webb Homes Previously on Parade

The Parade of Homes returns to feature the best new home builds across the Columbus area. Prospective homeowners and home enthusiasts are invited to tour the diverse selection of builds featured in the parade from single-family builds fit for new homeowners and empty nesters alike as well as townhomes, condos and 55+ living communities curated to a more relaxed and spacious lifestyle.

Prioritizing access to outdoor spaces, community amenities and local schools is a trend across builders in the parade. Homes in Grove City feature large outdoor living spaces and proximity to K-12 schools. A living community from M/I Homes offers ranch-style builds with open floor plans, natural lighting and a cool color palette throughout. A community pool, low-maintenance living, and access to local walking paths make the community ideal for older adults looking to kick back and enjoy nature.

Traveling further Northwest, homes in Westerville feature ranch-style, single-family builds with easy commutes to downtown Columbus and proximity to local parks and shopping centers. These builds feature open-concept floor plans and modern farmhouse exteriors and a clean, modern finish inside. Additionally, farmhouse townhomes in both Westerville and Dublin showcase bright and airy interior designs for builds geared towards young professionals.

A recent study conducted by the city and The Ohio State University reveals that Upper Arlington residents value walkability in their living communities. To see how walkability and active living can be incorporated into a community design, visit a 55+ living community in New Albany that prioritizes mobile lifestyles with community pickleball and bocce courts, a fitness center and nearby park system trails. These builds feature flex spaces and an open-concept layout for easy entertaining.

Take the week to follow the parade from Delaware to Pickerington, stopping at homes in Hilliard, Dublin, Westerville, Grove City and more from Sept. 21-Oct. 8. Whether you are looking to find your next home or get inspiration for your next home makeover, the Parade showcases the latest in home design trends and innovation.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at cityscenemediagroup@feedback.com.