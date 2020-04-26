Tour de Grandview works to save road racing

For the first time in its 27 years of racing, the Tour de Grandview was postponed. Though it won’t return until June 2021, the impact the race has in the Grandview community is immeasurable.

Spencer Hackett watched his first Tour de Grandview with his dad in the early ’90s. He remembers being completely in awe of the whole experience; the whirling of pedals, the speed of the pelaton and the electricity of the race. To this day, he is still captivated with the sport of cycling and has served as race director of the tour for the past five years.

Hackett tackled the race for the first time in 2009 as an amateur. He rode with a number of Columbus groups for years prior, but a surprising incident changed his cycling life for the better. While out on a ride, Hackett was hit by a car. He was OK – his bike was not. While shopping for a replacement, an employee convinced him to purchase a cyclocross bike, which is built with the aerodynamics of a road bike but with wider tires and is sturdy enough for touring and off-road use as well.

The first summer he participated in the Tour de Grandview, he wasn’t adept at road racing. But that’s the beauty of the tour. The race is set up in categories, from novice to expert, so this way you’re always competing among cyclists at your skill set. Every year, with training, there’s a possibility of moving up a category.

This race isn’t just important to Grandview, but to Columbus as a whole.

“Columbus doesn’t have a huge dedicated racing scene,” Hackett says. “So getting people together once a year and showing off that we have these competitive races is amazing. Hopefully we can do more in the future, but right now, we get everyone together for this one party.”

There are also clinics for training around Columbus and organizations that help novice riders assimilate into road racing.

Although he’s too busy with his race director responsibilities during the event to compete in the tour, Hackett remains an avid cyclist and rides six days a week. His favorite bike path is by the Olentangy River and sometimes he even makes a trip to Hocking Hills.

Grandview might be viewed as a small, tight-knit community, but the tour is a big responsibility and a massive event.

“I’ve been promoting races for 10 years,” Hackett says. “I thought I was prepared, but I was nowhere close. This race is huge.”

So, if competitive cycling events are scarce in Columbus, what makes the Tour de Grandview such a success every year?

“The area of Grandview has the history. The city is 100 percent behind the tour — it’s the flagship event of the year,” Hackett says. “They want to show what Grandview has to offer.”

Allison McCurry

When did you start cycling?

I started cycling at 9 years old and got serious with road racing about three years ago. I am 17 now.

How do you train for a big race?

I mainly train outdoors on larger group rides with mainly men due to a lack of female participation in the sport.

What’s a cyclist’s essential meal?

The best ride food is sweet potatoes. And post-race burritos are always a must have.

How do you fuel up before a race?

I have a mix of carbs and electrolytes in my water bottles set depending on the length and heat of the race. For a longer race I’ll add more carbs, and a hot race requires more electrolytes.

What’s your favorite racing accessory?

I can never leave for a race without an array of fun socks. I am known for having fun patterns and colors on my socks to help my mom spot me in the pack.

What’s your favorite part of the Tour de Grandview course?

My favorite part of Grandview is that it is pancake-flat! I love a flat course because it is easier to attack and sprint for primes without worry of getting left on an incline.

Water or sports drinks?

For me, I do tons of water and sports drink before the race, but during the race I have products with lots of caffeine in my bottle.

Briana Clark

How many Tour de Grandview races have you participated in?

I have raced the Tour de Grandview in its current form four times; in 2008 in the pouring down rain and then in 2016, 2017 and 2018. I won the women’s pro race in 2016, 2017 and 2018. I won the women’s pro race in 2016 and 2017 and came in second to my teammate in 2018, so needless to say, I love this race. The atmosphere, spectators, announcers, and great prize money for women make it one of the best races in the region!

I also raced the old course, up the hill in the neighborhood at least five times.

When did you start cycling?

I started riding at Indiana University in the Little 500 in 2001. After that, I started racing collegiate races for IU, and then began racing all summer long for domestic teams ranging from Texas Roadhouse based out of Louisville to Team Revolution out of St. Louis, and First Internet Bank Cycling out of Indianapolis. In 2018, I founded the Gray Goat Bullseye Women’s Elite Cycling Team and we’ve been lucky enough to snag victories in the women’s race in 2016 and 2017, myself; 2018, Rachel Langdon; and 2019, Allison McCurry.

How do you train for the Tour?

I am terrible about riding the trainer inside in the winter, so I take every opportunity I can to travel to warm places to get training in. We spend a few weeks in Florida over Christmas and New Year’s, and then travel to Chattanooga, Tennessee for five weekends every winter/spring to get some miles and mountain training in.

What’s your cycling meal look like?

Lately morning breakfasts have been avocado toast with bacon and some fruit. But I will also never say no to an omelet!

How do you fuel up before a race?

The summer heat and humidity in the Midwest make replenishing electrolytes absolutely essential. I use INFINIT products, which are amazing. You can make a custom blend and specify your electrolytes, how much protein and calories you want, what flavor you want, the strength, in my case add lots of caffeine to keep me awake for night races like Tour de Grandview. It is also super handy because I don’t have to mess with bars or gels and can get all my nutrition out of my water bottle!

Hills or flat terrain?

This body is not made for climbing! Give me a flat course all day every day. I do like to train in the mountains, but I’m almost never the first one to the top.

Favorite part of the Tour de Grandview?

The left turn onto Grandview Avenue when we ride by the street party. It’s such a great atmosphere and amazing fans!

What’s your favorite Columbus bike path?

The Olentangy Trail is awesome.

