The new mayors of Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff

It’s always important to know your city leaders, not just on a political level but on a personal level as well.

Tri-Village welcomed two new mayors this year: Greta Kearns for the City of Grandview Heights and Matthew Cincione for the Village of Marble Cliff. From goals and fresh ideas to work-life balance and hobbies, get to know your new leaders.

The Mayor of Grandview Heights

Public service runs through Kearns’ blood. Her parents were social service and education professionals and many of her extended family members held elected office in local government. So, when it comes to helping the community thrive, Kearns understands the importance of collaboration and the value of quality services.

After graduating from the University of Iowa College of Law, Kearns practiced law for more than a decade in central Ohio. During that time, Kearns experienced many life chapters: getting married, having three kids and running for Grandview City Council in 2014. Shortly after taking the political position, she realized her true passion.

“It became clear to me that there’s this whole world of wonderful staff and people who are working hard to make this city the best it can be,” she says. “It opened my eyes.”

Kearns ran a successful campaign with the empowering slogan “Many Voices. One Grandview.”

“It’s important to understand we’re all one community,” Kearns says, explaining how new and more established neighborhoods are becoming more connected and not just physically.

Kearns has a long list of goals, but is currently dedicating all her time transitioning smoothly. Kearns is also working on many big-picture projects, such as a new Grandview Heights City Hall, which she says will streamline workflow with modern amenities and make it safer for the fire and police departments to do their jobs.

Even though her schedule is jam-packed, Kearns' favorite activity is spending time with her family. Hopping from musical performances to competitive sports, Kearns says she loves supporting her children's endeavors and is excited about their futures.

“I would be thrilled if one or more went into public service, diplomacy or a position where understanding how the world around you works, because one of your jobs (as a citizen) is to make it better,” Kearns says.

Kearns lives by her own message of helping to make the world better. She knows challenges will arise during her time as mayor, but she’s confident the community and city council will further solidify the concept of “One Grandview.”

“There are many opportunities to grow and make it the best it can be,” she says. “I think it’s a great community and I love serving it.”

The Mayor of Marble Cliff

Cincione has deep roots in Tri-Village. His father, Alphonse, grew up in Grandview; Cincione was born and raised in the community; and after attending Capital University Law School, he eventually moved to Marble Cliff where he and his wife, Karen, raised a family.

“We’re this small, close-knit suburb with everything Columbus has to offer,” Cincione says. “We’re all so neighborly.”

Even though Cincione says many residents are qualified for the mayor position, his qualifications and dedication to the community make him stand out. While living in Grandview for a short time, he served on its city council, and for almost 20 years, he sat on the Marble Cliff council and eventually advanced to the president position.

Cincione will stay busy, especially since he plans to keep his position at Plevin and Gallucci during his term. Cincione plans to establish a work balance, all while maintaining current projects and bringing new ideas as the mayor.

“There are so many things that have come before me that were so positive that we want to continue,” he says, “but as new people come, we can bring fresh ideas and keep moving forward.”

Cincione says he’s excited to install the new solar panels at the Marble Cliff Village Administration building, a project that began before his term did, in hopes of inspiring residents to go green. He’s also thrilled to uphold the small local government, something that’s sometimes at odds with state and federal governments.

“There is a lot of pressure to disassemble the idea of a village from the state legislature. … The challenge is to make sure we’re disguised,” he says. “It’s important because the residents get more response and better response (with a small government).”

Even though it can be tough to imagine, Cinicone has free time. The mayor does find time to enjoy his favorite pastime: golf. He started playing at age 10 and now plays with two of his three children, Adam and Aaron.

When asked his fondest memory of Marble Cliff, Cincione can’t pinpoint one particular event, saying he has many. Instead, he notes how he happily continued the family tradition of raising his kids in Tri-Village.

“They’ve all grown up here, and that’s wonderful,” he says.

Lydia Freudenberg is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.