The Benefits of Native Plants and Natural Gardens

After a long day battling the stressors of her digital marketing job, Upper Arlington resident Laura Oldham finds peace and clarity among the brilliant colors of her wildflowers.

“I still do a lot of digital marketing work and build websites and all that,” says Oldham. “Being able to take a break between the Zooms and the meetings and to have soil in my hands and to feel like I can walk away and have something tangible … it’s good. It’s helpful.”

Oldham moved from Chicago to Columbus in 2011 and has transformed her property into a garden oasis. Excited about the space she could have after leaving an urban area, Oldham is always researching native plants to make the most of her yard.

Black-eyed Susans. By Laura Oldham.

After switching from a turf lawn to natural grasses, Oldham has seen her lawn transform and flourish. Now, she advocates for the importance of native gardening and the benefits of introducing natural species into the landscape

Native plants are important to any ecosystem. Wild geranium and perennials such as the purple coneflower are among the most popular in Ohio. Milkweed – which is much more beautiful than the name suggests – is always in high demand since it’s vital to the survival of monarch butterflies. Many homeowners mistake wildflowers for common weeds, not understanding that they are as important to wildlife as they are beautiful.

The United States Department of Agriculture cites many reasons to start incorporating native plants into your lawn and garden, including the fact that they require no fertilizers or treatments for maintenance.

“Every little bit makes a difference,” Oldham says. “It seems minuscule, but if you plant this one plant it might be a habitat for hundreds or thousands of insects. (The insects) help feed birds, which help feed other animals that turn into the food that humans eat. … So every little bit is a ripple that can turn into a bigger wave.”

Since native plants and flowers do not require maintenance or constant watering, they’re perfect for people with busy schedules. Fewer waterings also help protect the soil from erosion and degradation of quality and nutrients.

The biodiverse habitat that comes along with native plants attracts many beneficial pollinators, including different species of bees, hummingbirds and butterflies.

Switching to a native garden is achievable through gradual, small steps, one seed at a time. Beebalm or various asters are perfect native plants to introduce to your garden. They are low maintenance and attract a wide variety of pollinators that benefit the growth cycle of the landscape.

“There are so many people who are more than happy to throw all kinds of information at you,” Oldham says. “There’s a really great community that surrounds this because everyone’s passionate about it. For a lot of us it’s not our full-time job, but it’s something that does bring us joy outside of work.”

The U.S. Forest Service is a great resource for information about the kinds of native plants that thrive in central Ohio. And, look for plants at local shops such as Strader’s Garden Center and even Whole Foods which provide wide selections of locally grown plants. Starting small with a few natural plants or designating a space for natural species to grow is a great way to dive into the benefits of biodiversity.

Amber Phipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.