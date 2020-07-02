Summertime Sipping

Upper Arlington’s Parks and Recreation department began offering mixology classes five years ago.

Under normal circumstances, Cris Dehlavi, head bartender at M at Miranova gathers with community members who learn more on how to master their cocktail creations.

That does not mean the cocktail recipes she shares can’t be tried at home.

Ready to create your own cocktail? Dehlavi shares her favorite summer recipe that will surely top off a warm evening spent at home.

The classic Gimlet is traditionally made with gin, lime and simple syrup, but the exact same recipe can be made with vodka, rum or tequila.

“You can also be creative with the simple syrup, adding fresh herbs, fruits and baking spices, which allows for many variations,” Dehlavi says. “It is light, refreshing and perfect for summer.”

The Perfect Summer Gimlet

Ingredients

2 oz. gin

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. simple syrup

Instructions

Shake all ingredients well with ice, strain into a martini glass or over fresh ice if you prefer.

Garnish with a lime twist.

Gillian Janicki is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.