St. Patrick's Day at Byrne's Pub

It is almost time to eat corned beef sandwiches, drink and party. Get all dressed up in green from head to toe and don’t forget to break out your shamrocks. If you are looking for somewhere to go for St. Patrick’s Day, then make sure to visit Byrne’s Pub. And, on Monday the pub is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day Survivors Party.

“We’ve had the Survivors Party for 20 years. It ends the day after St. Patrick’s Day. It’s sort of dragging (the celebration) out another day,” Owner Pat Byrnes says. “There’s a lot of local Irish and it’s a little extra for the people who had to work and not enjoy it. They get a chance to go wind down.”

Byrne’s Pub will shorten their menu, but don’t worry, there will still be corned beef sandwiches. “It’s more of a big tent party and we really focus on the music and celebrations,” Byrnes says.

There is always lots of music throughout St. Patrick’s Day weekend, so make sure to put on your dancing shoes. To start off the celebration on March 15, there will be a DJ. March 16, Byrne’s Pub is hosting the 9 Castle Close, Mossy Moran and McIans. Then, on St. Patrick’s Day, Byrne’s Pub will be hosting the Rice Brothers, the Prodigals and the Drowsy Lads. The Shamrock Club Pipes and Drums will play throughout the weekend.

Byrne’s Pub will not be serving green beer.

“We have a saying,” Byrnes says. “Beer comes naturally in many different colors. Green is not one of them.”

For those who want to a St. Patrick’s Day celebration to their own home, try this traditional corned beef and cabbage recipe.

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Easy Traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage

Posted on the Small Town Woman: Cooking & Entertaining Website by Beth Pierce

Ingredients

3 pounds corned beef brisket with spice packet

2 tablespoons pickling spice

1 onion

5 medium red potatoes

4 large carrots

1 head of green cabbage

Instructions

In dutch oven or large stockpot, add corned beef and cover with water. Add spice packet, pickling spice and onion. Cover and simmer for 2-2 1/2 hours. The brisket should be fork tender. Add potatoes and carrots. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Add cabbage. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove corned beef and veggies from the pot, avoid pickling the spice. Remove any fat from the corned beef and slice against the grain.

Notes

Do not let the brisket boil. This will make it tough. Slow simmer is the key.