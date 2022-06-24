Fairies flock to Smith Nature Park

There’s something magical about being out in nature. Watching flowers grow back after a cold winter or hearing birds chirp tunefully from branches above evokes a desire to explore and relax. At Smith Nature Park, there’s something else magical going on though: Fairy gardens dot the landscape, adding pops of color and wonder to the nature scenery.

The first fairies moved into the Upper Arlington park after local resident Lauren Wilson discovered the Wildflower Fairy Trail in Granville’s Infirmary Mound Park. Wilson reached out to Upper Arlington Parks and Recreation about creating a habitat for fairies in UA. She proposed the creation of a fairy garden could help to circumvent the isolation that many felt early during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As pandemic regulations started to lift, residents were eager to know if the garden would be coming back with the warmer weather. The parks and recreation department decided to continue that tradition, encouraging residents to build their own fairy houses to add to the collection at Smith.

“We really felt like there was an appetite for people to be able to do that with Covid numbers the way they were,” says Kathleen Coughlin, the recreation supervisor for Upper Arlington Parks and Recreation. “(We) encourage people to go to our parks and get outside and be with friends or family in a safe way.”

The department has promoted the fairy garden on social media, and Coughlin’s son, Cooper, a student at Tremont Elementary, even provided an expert video demonstrating how visitors can contribute.

Smith, located at 1270 Fishinger Rd., is one of the smaller and lesser-known parks in UA, according to Coughlin. It’s an ideal spot for the gardens though, as the creek and dense tree line provide a habitat naturally favorable to the fairies.

As the garden has grown, building a fairy home has become a way for residents to interact with the parks and a unique way to stay active during the summer months.

“It’s a fun thing where everyone can get together and do a craft or activity,” Coughlin says. “It offers a nice opportunity for families to get out on a Saturday or Sunday, get some fresh air and have a chance to go explore together.”

Additionally, parks and recreation has offered classes related to the garden that teach participants how to build environmentally safe fairy homes or educate about the fairy garden with a story time component.

Smith Nature Park is open 5 a.m.-11 p.m. year-round with bathrooms accessible April-October. Find more information at www.upperarlingtonoh.gov.

Sophia Englehart is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.