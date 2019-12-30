Upper Arlington: Showcasing a Passion

The space, though small, is filled to the brim with works by of local artists.

The Concourse Gallery was designed by late Upper Arlington resident and architect, John Schooley. He designed the space specifically as a gallery and to demonstrate the community’s commitment to the arts.

“This gallery has become a central gathering space for community members to celebrate and learn about art,” Jodi Osborne, arts manager for the city of Upper Arlington, says.

Whether it’s hosting local artists from the school district or ones from Columbus galleries, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The space features works by students, emerging and professional artists year round.

“It’s a breathtaking space that highlights the artwork on display through its simple, yet bold design,” Osborne says. “There is always something new and interesting to see and we welcome new visitors to enjoy the art and explore the space.”