Service dogs lending a paw to students

There is no denying the amount of joy dogs can bring to peoples’ lives– they weren’t deemed “man’s best friend” for no reason. However, in some cases, these furry companions are trained to provide additional services and become more than just a pet.

Therapy dogs and service dogs are canines that go through specialized training to learn to fill a role or provide specific support. Most dogs already possess personalities to become a service animal, but there are a few key traits trainers look for.

“Most are good matches for services dogs, however, dogs who are extremely confident and willing to get on different levels and surfaces are more confident and tend to do better,” Jen Bianchi, owner and head trainer at Central Ohio Service Dogs, says. “Dogs who are more food motivated and happy to go with the flow do well. They can’t shut down around loud or unexpected noises.”

Service animals are trained to work in tandem with an individual to perform tasks specific to their companion. This can include seeing eye dogs, autism assistance dogs that are sensitive to sensory signals and dogs that help the physically impaired complete tasks.

Therapy dogs are trained to provide emotional support, as opposed to physical tasks. They are generally trained to be comfortable in large groups with unfamiliar settings. Like service dogs, there are specific programs a dog must undergo before it can be declared a certified therapy dog.

“Typically, the whole training process depends on the tasks the dogs are required to do,” Bianchi says. “Obviously if they’re opening and closing doors or helping with laundry, those tasks are quite difficult to train and may take longer.”

According to Madeline Partlow, director of student services at Grandview Heights High School, both therapy and service dogs have a real, distinct impact on the students at the school. Grandview was lucky enough to be home to a therapy dog for several years, and additionally has had a couple of students who utilized service dogs in-school day-to-day.

Partlow says the key is focusing on the needs of both the students and the dogs.

“We’re all about helping kids and addressing each student’s individual needs,” she said. “We try to be knowledgeable about how to support the dog as it supports the student.”

The school handles support animal situations on case-by-case basis. They ensure that all parties involved are informed and comfortable with the situation. This includes not only the student and the dog, but also the family, school staff, and other students.

“It’s a lot easier for the student to handle the dog when it’s completely trained through a program versus a partially- trained young puppy or dog,” Bianchi says. “If you don’t, the dog can easily be distracted and then become a distraction for students.”

A service dog opens doors for students who may otherwise not be able to attend a regular school day. Whether they serve as a guide dog or help address a medical concern, they can mean freedom and independence for students to go about their school day.

And while therapy dogs may not complete similarly specific tasks, studies have also shown that the presence of therapy dogs in schools can not only reduce stress among students, but also help students develop social skills and lower overall anxiety.

“It’s amazing the things they can train dogs to do to help people,” Partlow says. “I have seen them make a tangible difference in the lives of students.”

Taylor Woodhouse is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com