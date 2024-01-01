Retired Grandview Heights basketball coach Ray Corbett recognized for outstanding career

Courtesy of Grandview Heights Schools

It’s hard to imagine Grandview Heights basketball without Ray Corbett, who has been coach of varsity boys’ basketball for more than three decades. On Jan. 26, he is being honored at a home game against Bishop Ready, his alma mater.

Corbett watched basketball casually growing up, just as much as any other kid. He wouldn’t have called himself a “student of the game,” but he loved playing it. With a hoop in his backyard, he spent a lot of time outside shooting around with his brother Dale. Though he predominantly played baseball in high school, he felt a deeper passion for basketball. At 18 years old – while he was still in high school – he helped coach elementary-level kids at St. Mary Magdalene School in Columbus.

He earned his first staff position as an assistant coach for Father Wehrle High School’s football program, which was a surprising move given he hadn’t played football since eighth grade.

“Don’t worry, we’ll tell you what to do. You just act the part,” they told him.

He soon moved on to an assistant basketball coaching job at Jonathan Alder High School. He would continue coaching in Catholic high schools until he noticed the opportunity to bring his passion for the game to Grandview Heights.

He thought it would be a great career move and he was excited to raise a family in this one-of-a-kind community. It turned out to be a perfect fit, as he coached for 36 years until retiring before the 2023-2024 season.

“Grandview was a phenomenal place to finish a career. I thought it was one of the most balanced communities ever to be involved in. You know, throughout my career there, if we won eight games, or if we won 14 or 15, … that was just unreal, how fortunate I was to be there,” Corbett says.

One of Corbett’s former assistant coaches, Kevin Richards, has remained very close with him since the last time they coached together. He first began coaching in 1992 for the Grandview Heights eighth grade basketball team. Not long after he joined Corbett on the coaching staff of the junior varsity basketball team, the pair built a strong bond over the following six years. In the time they have known each other, Richards’ respect for Corbett’s coaching style and approach to the game has only grown.

“There’s no coach that works harder than Ray Corbett. The time he spends scouting, the time he spends educating himself on basketball cannot be replicated by anyone,” Richards says.

Corbett spent countless hours scouting opponents that may show up in future tournaments or playoffs, always trying to find ways to keep a competitive edge. He would sometimes stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, to watch Davidson College’s basketball team practice and talk with the coaches. He was always soaking up knowledge and holding onto wisdom to bring back to Ohio.

Richards appreciated how players always responded to Corbett’s passion and commitment.

“To get a couple of kids who live and die basketball, then to get a whole bunch of kids around them that are role players that will work and do what he wants them to do, not only during the season but also in the offseason – is really important. And Ray has gotten kids to do that year in and year out,” Richards says.

“I am just grateful (to be recognized). It’s very nice but you don’t get into this for that kind of stuff, you do it because you enjoy it,” Corbett says.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.