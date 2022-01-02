Recipes keep Lions Club connected during time apart

Anyone who knows the Tri-Village Lions Club knows that it’s more community than club. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic when members could not meet in person, the group convened in any way it could to answer the needs of Tri-Village residents and stay engaged while staying home. One way the group answered those needs was to create a full-length cookbook.

Originally, the idea started as weekly recipe submissions that were shared with all the members to keep them cooking during the pandemic. But the Lions are always enthusiastic and hungry for more, and member Katie Foley knew they could take the idea even further.

“When I started working with my committee,” Foley, editor of the cookbook, says, “they were very keen about putting together recipes that people had enjoyed over the years.”

With their connections and resources, the Lions Club quickly secured a publisher for the cookbook, and it soon became a reality.

“It just really fell in place,” Foley says. “The final product was just so terrific.”

The cookbook covers a broad spectrum of recipes: desserts, breakfast items, bread, pizzas, soups, salads, meatless options and more – all submitted and inspired by Lions Club members. Though the book would be meaningful for the community, it was just as impactful for members.

“Collecting (the members’) recipes became a bit of a memento,” Foley says.

As members of the club come and go, the cookbook acts as a snapshot of the group at the time.

Interested in what the Lions are cooking? Try a chicken avgolemono soup, submitted by Lion Tina Ziatas and inspired by her stepfather’s fine Greek cooking. It’s an excellent way to warm up this winter.

Chicken Avgolemono Soup

1 whole chicken

1 carrot, roughly chopped

3 sticks of celery, roughly chopped

2 cloves of garlic

1 brown onion, peeled and quartered

1 tsp. peppercorns

1 cup risoni/orzo pasta

3 eggs

2 lemons

Directions

Throw the chicken carrot, celery, garlic, onion and peppercorns in a pot. Fill with water to cover the chicken. Bring to a boil then lower heat and simmer for at least an hour. Separate the eggs, whisk the whites. Mix in the yolks and squeeze in the lemon juice. Stir together. Remove chicken from pot, allow it to cool. Remove meat from chicken and roughly chop. Strain the stock, discard the vegetables. Bring stock to a boil, add risoni/orzo and cook for approximately 15 minutes or until tender. Add a ladle of stock to the egg mix and stir to prevent curdling. Remove stock from heat. Add the chicken and egg mixture. Stir well. Season with salt and pepper.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.