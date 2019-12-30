Marble Cliff: New Faces on Village council

Jeff Smith has called Marble Cliff his home for eight years, and as the new year begins, he is set to serve on Village council.

Smith obtained his bachelor’s degree from Kent State University and then went on to law school at Capital University. He is the current CEO of the Ohio Insurance Agents Association and has a strong background in public policy.

Now entering into his role on Village council, Smith is optimistic and excited to start in a community that makes him feel so passionate.

“Marble Cliff is a great place to live and raise a family and it is important to preserve the charm of this treasure we call home,” Smith says. “That quaint and intimate feeling is what gives us such a unique character and community purpose.”

Throughout his time as a Marble Cliff resident, he co-founded and organized the Marble Cliff Mile, served on the board of the Grandview Baseball and Softball Association and volunteered for K-Tribes and Tri-the-Heights Youth Triathlon.

He is also a youth sports coach for Kiwanis Soccer and for Grandview Parks and Recreation – not to mention he is an avid marathon runner and was one of the youngest competitors in the United States to complete a marathon in all 50 states.

When he is not working or volunteering, Smith enjoys spending time walking, running, biking and scootering around Marble Cliff with his wife, Kristy, and children, Lincoln and Laney.

As he begins his new role on Village council, he has a clear-cut goal as to what he wants to help accomplish.

“We must be open to new ideas and opportunities, but scrutinize all future projects to ensure they preserve the identity of this community,” Smith says. “Financial stability and continuing our strong partnership with Grandview Heights are my top priorities.”