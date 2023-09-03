Tri-Village area home to many music education outlets

Courtesy of Musicologie

While most public schools focus heavily on improving students’ proficiency in subjects like science, English and math, the many benefits of art education, particularly in music, may be overlooked.

A systematic review of 26 published studies, republished by the National Library of Medicine, found that music education has been proven to enhance emotional intelligence, academic performance and prosocial skills in children ages 3 to 12 years old.

Public schools in Grandview Heights and Upper Arlington start basic music education classes at the elementary school level. Once students reach middle school, they can choose one of three musical disciplines: band, orchestra or choir. In high school, students can continue that path or answer the curtain call in theater.

But young people in the Tri-Village area don’t have to rely on classes to score some music education. There are plenty of great music academies in the Tri-Village area outside of the school system.

Musicologie in Grandview offers music classes for children as young as 6 months old, ensuring your child learns to play music or sing as early as they learn to talk. These “junior” lessons consist of learning the basic scales, dancing and singing to music, reading sing-alongs, and playing with age-appropriate instruments.

Kay Barker, founder of Musicologie, says your child is never too young to be exposed to music and reap the developmental benefits that come with music education.

“It’s music education in the way that a toddler and an infant can really absorb,” Barker says. “There have been studies that show that it actually increases the number of neural pathways in your brain.”

For children ages 8 to 18, School of Rock Columbus offers not only one-on-one classes, but the opportunity to practice and perform with other aspiring musicians in a band.

Photo by Maisie Fitzmaurice Russell Miller, Stuart McGachan and Chad Greenwald at School of Rock

School of Rock Columbus music instructors Chad Greenwald, Russell Miller and Stuart McGachan hold degrees in education and music performance, and all have their own experience in their own bands. Their music school focuses heavily on group practices in addition to one-on-one instruction. They believe learning as a group has added benefits for the young musicians.

Each child learns a song and chooses an instrument in their one-on-one classes and their instructors sort them into bands accordingly.

“Learning skills in a private setting doesn’t really make sense until you’re in the band,” Greenwald says. “It’s kind of like soccer lessons one-on-one; it doesn’t really make sense until we actually play with another team.”

The program culminates in the opportunity to perform together live at various venues around central Ohio.

McGachan says School of Rock Columbus students who participate in a band are more likely to stick with their instrument even after they stop attending.

Miller says another huge benefit of the group band program is students learn valuable performance skills that can give them more confidence on a stage. It’s also a great way to get children comfortable performing in front of an audience from a young age.

“They’re learning all the things that I didn’t know when I took the stage for the first time,” Miller says. “I didn’t know where to look, I didn’t know how to not be nervous, I didn’t know this stuff. That gives them something to look forward to, having shows coming up that they’re excited about, that just creates some happiness and some motivation.”

Music instructors at School of Rock Columbus and Musicologie agree that music lessons help foster children’s self-esteem and autonomy, as they progress and realize their capabilities and potential.

“The more you learn the more it feeds (confidence), and then that confidence spreads out in other places in your life,” Miller says.

Learning and playing with peers can teach students to be more accepting of others and better collaborators. Greenwald says the creative environment is welcoming to all students, and allows students to be their true selves in a safe and accepting setting.

“We have a lot of non-binary kids, people that are all part of the LGBTQ+ spectrum, and they feel like this is a safe space for them. This is a place where they can actually live their truth,” says Greenwald.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.