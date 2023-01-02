Meet the UA resident who designed Ohio Stadium 100 years after its construction

Howard Dwight Smith may not be a name that you recognize, though if you have lived in the Columbus area for any amount of time, you have likely seen – or been inside – one of the structures he designed.

Smith attended and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1907, a place that captured his heart after leaving his family farm in Dayton. Smith started his career in New York City, then ultimately landed a job as Ohio State’s lead architect only 10 years after graduation. He designed many of the school’s most iconic buildings, including his first project with the school: the revolutionary Ohio Stadium.

Born in 1886, Smith would have been coming of age as Dayton was at the height of its Gilded Age, when the city was home to many of the world’s top inventors, including the Wright Brothers.

Smith was heavily influenced by his father, Andrew Jackson Smith, who was a religious, hardworking man. Smith’s granddaughter, Cyndi Starr, believes that growing up in an environment that was famous for breeding revolutionary ideas had an impact on his ambition and pursuit of intellect.

His ambition led him to OSU, from where he earned a degree in civil engineering in 1907. He would then go on to harness his passion for architecture at Columbia University in New York City.

During his time at Columbia, he received a scholarship and used it to explore Europe in 1911 with his peers in the architecture program.

Back in New York, the city was rapidly expanding, as many northern cities were at the time, and Smith was nearly an instant commodity. He was designing Long Island mansions when he was only in his mid-20s.

He would go on to earn a Gold Medal from the American Institute of Architecture at age 36. (Frank Lloyd Wright, who was somewhat of a rival to Smith, did not earn his Gold Medal until he was in his 80s.)

His passion was not in New York, however, as Columbus had left its mark while he was at OSU. He returned to Ohio when he was 28 and became a professor and architect for the school.

While he cared for his students, Smith’s work ethic also knew no bounds. When a student would come to him with worries about not being able to find time to finish a project, Smith would tell them, “There are 24 hours in a day, and how you use them is up to you.”

“I think teaching was something he enjoyed so much, and Ohio State, … that was his home sweet home. He loved that campus. He wanted to come back to that campus and that’s one of the reasons I think he left New York,” Starr says. “And also, in Upper Arlington. That connection was symbiotic between him and his community in Upper Arlington and him and his community at Ohio State.”

Smith’s sole focus was never on design, as he was always spending time helping his students and writing about his creations. Starr says he wrote a 14-page article detailing the design inspiration and plans for the Buckeyes’ football stadium.

There were many skeptics at the time who believed the stadium was a terrible investment and that the university would never be able to fill its original 66,210-seat capacity. 100 years later, the stadium regularly sells out more than 100,000 fans.

He designed many buildings during his time at OSU, including St. John Arena, an expansion to William Oxley Thompson Library, Hughes Hall and French Field House.

His time in Europe appears to have influenced his style, as much of his work has elements of the Classical style of famous European structures. The Shoe is known to display its influence from the Roman Colosseum.

While working at OSU, Smith was ambitious with his vision for cohesive aesthetics and a further expansion of the school across the Olentangy River. Ultimately, he was helping OSU churn out so many new structures that the school had to hire more architects to oversee the completion of his projects.

His influence was not limited to the confines of campus, and he became a major figure in Upper Arlington, where he lived, as well as all over Columbus and central Ohio.

He designed several city halls, schools, government buildings and more. One of his most notable projects was Columbus’ Open Air School for impoverished students who were at greater risk of, or were diagnosed with, tuberculosis.

“I think he felt no matter your status in life, everyone deserves a well-built, solidly made, beautifully designed place to live and work,” says Kathie Roig, another granddaughter of Smith’s.

Smith added inspirational quotes and words of encouragement above doorways at the school to boost morale.

Smith had three homes in Upper Arlington, two that he designed himself and one that he moved into after his retirement in the 1950s.

He remained involved with Ohio State and was able to enjoy the fruits of his labor at football games. Smith’s daughter remembers that their season tickets at the Shoe were right behind Orville Wright’s, whom she remembers as being a quiet and sweet man.

Smith was heavily involved in his community. He volunteered at First Community Church and was a member of several local groups including the Rotary Club of Columbus, Upper Arlington Board of Building Standards and the City of Columbus Planning Commission.

He was a member of several intellectual clubs as well, and he loved to read and write.

His love for architecture comes through in his sketches and watercolor paintings – some of which are on display at the Upper Arlington Historical Society – as many of them depict buildings that left an impression on Smith.

On Oct. 2, 2022, the historical society featured a presentation on Smith alongside OSU’s anniversary celebration for the Shoe turning 100. Historical society director Kristin Greenberg says that more than 100 attended, which was a great turnout for the event.

“We have a community of folks that are very passionate about our community and making it better and working hard to help each other and help the region,” Greenberg says. “I’m not originally from central Ohio and I have never lived in a town with such passion and pride in the community.”

Smith served as a great example for the residents of Upper Arlington and Columbus that hard work and dedication are the keys to mastering your craft and becoming the best at what you do.

His versatile intellect and drive to succeed propelled him to the top of the architecture world. Smith’s impact makes a difference in so many of our daily lives in this region, which he loved and called home.

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.