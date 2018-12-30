Marble Cliff is preparing for projects through 2023

Cardigan Avenue before

In the simplest of terms, the state of the Village of Marble Cliff is excellent. As an incorporated municipality, the Village turned 117 years old in October 2018. For many years prior to incorporation, Marble Cliff was known as a desirable bucolic getaway for many Columbus residents. Over time, the Village saw more families establish permanent residences.

This growth got a boost with expanding modes of public transportation, but also created a greater need for development and maintenance of Village infrastructure. Today, that infrastructure is what calls for a great deal of attention from Village governance.

Planning is an important process for any community to maintain viability. The Village of Marble Cliff annually reviews both five-year financial projections as part of its budgetary process, as well as a five-year Capital Plan for capital improvements. The Capital Plan provides the Village with an overview of the status of its infrastructure and a projected timeline for improvements and repairs.

The most current five-year plan, developed by Village staff and the Village engineer, was accepted by Village Council in late 2018. It’s projected that the Village will need $6.3 million to fund the plan’s projected infrastructure projects through 2023.

Cardigan Avenue during

Some items in the plan reflect needed maintenance of the Village’s aging infrastructure, which has some components that date back to the mid-20th century. Others propose changes that would improve services and promote safety in the community.

Not all projects noted in the five-year Capital Plan may be immediately obvious to residents and visitors to the Village, due in part to the underground nature of a municipality’s infrastructure (think sewer and water lines). These types of capital items are projected to cost the Village $1.5 million during the next five years.

The funding for most of these items will come from traditional revenue sources and the Village’s general fund, but some projects may also be eligible for loans and grants. The Village has been aggressively seeking funding for eligible projects from entities such as the Ohio Public Works Commission. The plan also explores the option of taking utilities underground for aesthetics and functionality.

Some of the more visible projects noted in the Capital Plan include street projects, sidewalk maintenance and green space improvements. Many of these items require ongoing maintenance, but street improvement can present one of the most significant costs for the Village, cashing in at an estimated $1.5 million.

Cardigan Avenue after

For example, the recent street renovation project of Cardigan Avenue was completed at a cost of about $500,000. The improvements were important to support the businesses located along the stretch of Cardigan Avenue accessible from Dublin Road.

The Village remains vigilant in its responsibility to offer and maintain a safe and pleasant environment for its residents, its businesses and visitors. It is this active attention to maintaining and improving the ongoing Village infrastructure that continues to make the community attractive to residents and businesses, as evidenced by the continued interest in both residential and business properties.

“I am proud of what we can and do achieve in our Village to maintain its attractiveness and desirability. Balancing the needs of residents and resident businesses is essential for any community. In a Village the size of Marble Cliff, that process is a grassroots planning process,” says Mayor Kent Studebaker. “If you want to be involved, you can be involved. Building on past experiences and developing solid future goals is what will make the Village viable for years to come.”

The Five-Year Capital Plan is available on the Village website at www.marblecliff.org or by contacting the office at marblecl@rrcol.com.