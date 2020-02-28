Leadership UA seeks to inspire the next generation

What makes a good leader? For more than 30 years, Leadership UA has led the way in identifying assembling hundreds of them. This program guides Upper Arlington residents to understand their community and make it the best it can possibly be.

“It was designed to educate, engage and inspire current and emerging leaders to take an active role in our community as an extension of services to the city and break down the infrastructure of how the city works,” says Natalie Boe, executive director of Leadership UA.

Starting every September, members attend three-hour-long meetings twice a month for eight months. Meetings often involve administrators from schools, public service providers and city councilors. These meetings provide valuable insight into the city of Upper Arlington.

“We try to challenge the classes to add value and try and enhance our community,” Boe says. “Some folks do it for networking, others are aspiring leaders, others have met the top.”

Last September, Mayor Kip Greenhill, acting City Manager Dan Ralley and Director of Finance Brent Lewis attended a Leadership UA meeting to discuss the inner workings of the city. Topics ranged from taxes to the direction of the community as a whole is moving.

“It’s so important, especially as our city council continues to be transparent to residents and it sheds additional insight into the community,” Boe says.

Perhaps the most important aspect of Leadership UA is its Candidates Night. The event brings together the community and candidates running for office. At this free-to-the-public forum, residents have the opportunity to listen and to network with the aspiring leaders of the community.

“Leadership UA provides a good diverse blend of community representation,” Boe says.

While this program has many benefits for its adult members, Leadership UA also leads a high school program. The Leadership UA Youth Program runs for eight weeks from January to April. Students get the chance to create and implement community projects. Proceeds are donated to various causes including the Mid-Ohio Food Collective and the American Red Cross.

“We hope participants become advocates and learn to understand what is happening in our community,” Boe says. “If I would ask the folks from last year, they would say they’ve built some tight relationships with people they may have never met.”

Brendan Martin is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com