Homegrown Holiday | Tri-Village Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The Gift that Keeps on Giving

Balboa and Grandview Cafe are featuring a gift that keeps on giving! Spend $100 in gift cards and get a $20 gift card in return. It’s the best of both worlds — treating your loved ones with a great gift and receiving one at the same time. www.grandviewcafe.com www.balboamexicanrestaurant.com

Gifting Made Easy

Give the gift of art this holiday season with art prints from Vernacular. The prints are simple and practical and a perfect gift for anyone in your life. This gorgeous eight-by-10-inch botanical print is only $18. www.shopvernacular.com

Positive Vibes

Take the stress out of your home this holiday season with Bohindi’s Housewarming Bundle. Aromatic plants and spiritual crystals are artfully chosen. $45. www.bohindi.com

Homemade Gifts

The Ohio Craft Museum’s annual holiday sale featuring handcrafted items by nearly 200 artists from across Ohio and the country, including fine jewelry, wood cutting boards, pepper and coffee grinders, functional ceramics, hundreds of artist-made ornaments, and greeting cards. www.ohiocraft.org

Personalized Gifts

Stop by Red Giraffe Designs to get custom mantra cuffs with your choice of a personalized quote, date, symbol and more. These personalized cuffs include the customization in the cost. $20. www.redgiraffedesigns.com

Comfort and Joy

Sweet Carrot and Kitties Cakes are coming together this holiday season to bring you comfort food to snack on or to share. Custom cookie trays, bakery boxes and family meals are available to preorder and pick up in Grandview, Bexley and German Village. Snag a gift card, a T-shirt, a mug or pint glass and you’ll have stocking stuffers for the entire family. www.sweetcarrot.com www.kittiescakes.com.

A Gift for the Bookworm

Give the gift of words this holiday season with a Half-Price Books handcrafted storage crate. Perfect for the bookworm in your family who needs all the extra storage for their novels. $14.99. www.hpb.com

Cookies for Santa

The Original Goodie Shop has Santa covered this year. Featuring holiday cutout cookies, all you have to do is provide the milk. $2/cookie. www.theoriginalgoodieshop.com

Stocking Stuffers

Gift cards are great for any occasion and the perfect way to spread holiday cheer. Visit local favorites like Houlihan’s, Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink, Morettis, Caffe DaVinci and more this holiday season to purchase a gift card and support your local restaurants.

Ice Cream is Always in Season

Graeter’s Ice Cream is featuring seasonal peppermint flavor, available Nov. 9. Ice cream never goes out of season, so stop by and get a couple of scoops this holiday season. www.graeters.com

Sparkling Holiday

Visit Jack Seibert Goldsmith and Jewelers for that special someone in your life. Nothing makes the season brighter than gems, and this 14-karat white and yellow gold ring with a 1.19 carat step-cut Burmese ruby and diamond halo is sure to impress. www.jackseibert.com

Boutique Experience

City Style has you covered this holiday season. Find unique and trendy clothing, accessories and toys that will surely make great gifts for children from newborn to young teens. www.citysstyle.com

Holiday Makeover

Stop by Shear Impressions for a great holiday gift idea and purchase Aveda’s Cherry Almond body wash and lotion. Choose from any of their Aveda haircare, skincare and body care products this holiday season. www.shearimpressionsgrandview.com

For the Chocolate Lover

Chocolate is the perfect gift for everyone in the family. Pure Imagination Chocolatier features a wide variety of chocolate treats, truffles, gelato and more. We are confident that you won’t leave here empty handed. www.pureimaginationchocolatier.com

Shop ‘til You Drop

While abiding by proper CDC social distancing requirements, visit The Shops on Lane Avenue for all your shopping needs this season. From clothing and home décor to gifts for your pets, there is something for everyone on Lane Avenue. www.theshopsonlaneavenue.com